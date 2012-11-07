By Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould
| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 7 Life insurer Axa
cut its profit outlook, underscoring the difficulties
faced by companies in this part of the market who are committed
to minimum payouts to customers.
The move was in sharp contrast to reinsurer Munich Re
, the world's biggest seller of protection to home and
business insurers, which raised its outlook on Wednesday.
Axa, Europe's No. 2 insurer by market value, blamed tough
financial markets, with returns on German and U.S. government
bonds as well as European equities falling short of its initial
expectations.
Central banks have slashed lending rates since the onset of
the 2008 crisis in an effort to kick-start the flagging global
economy, eating into the returns insurers receive from sovereign
and corporate debt, their preferred investment assets.
That has squeezed European life insurers' profits
particularly hard because their best-selling products are
savings policies that promise minimum returns to customers,
often for periods of up to 25 years.
"The issue for life companies is that with (almost) zero
percent interest rates, in the medium term they're dead," said
Investec analyst Kevin Ryan.
Non-life insurers and their reinsurers, by contrast, do not
have fixed financial obligations to customers, with payouts
determined solely by the frequency and size of claims.
Their revenues have also held up better in the economic
downturn because customers see many of their products - such as
motor or home insurance - as indispensable even in hard times,
unlike life insurance and savings policies.
Non-life insurers have also benefited because some investors
see them as a safe haven during financial crises, analysts say.
Britain's FTSE non-life insurance index, seen
as a proxy for the wider sector, is up 26 percent since the
start of 2008, the peak year of the global banking crisis, while
the FTSE life index is unchanged.
In an effort to preserve profits, life insurers have been
trying to sell different types of savings, such as unit-linked
policies, where no guarantee is offered and returns to the
customer depend purely on market performance.
Some have also been refocusing on protection products, such
as traditional life insurance, where the insurer pays a lump sum
if the customer dies unexpectedly.
"It is tougher for life companies, which is why you are
seeing a shift from savings products towards trying to write
more protection business," said Ben Cohen, an analyst at
stockbroker Canaccord Genuity in London.
Germany's Munich Re on Wednesday said it was on course for a
net profit of about 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) this year,
surpassing the 2.8 billion pencilled in by analysts.
Axa said earnings per share growth between 2010 and 2015
could amount to just 5 percent, at the bottom of a 5 to 10
percent target range the French company set itself last year.
Munich Re and domestic rival Hannover Re are
looking to raise their dividend for 2012 and both expect to
maintain net profit at a high level in 2013 after posting a
strong rise on the back of low damage claims this year.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)