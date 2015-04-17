LONDON, April 17 Money raised through stock
market listings in western Europe has hit a 15-year high so far
this year, despite a slight fall in the number of deals, Thomson
Reuters data showed on Friday.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have raised
$20.5 billion this year, 6 percent more than 2014, despite a
decline in the number of deals to 55 from 64.
Western Europe has been the source of almost half of cash
raised globally from flotations, while the Americas accounted
for just 15 percent. It is the first time since 2001 that the
region has beat the Americas in the period.
Four major deals boosted western Europe's position, raising
a combined $10.8 billion: Spanish airport operator Aena
, Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, UK car
marketplace Auto Trader and Dutch optical retailer
GrandVision.
