* France's Spie pulls IPO plans amid equities sell-off
* Rocket Internet, Zalando struggles unsettle market
* Germany's TLG Immobilien, Scout24 delay listings
By Freya Berry and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 9 Faltering investor appetite
for European stock market listings forced French energy services
group Spie to pull its initial public offering on Thursday and
left companies in Germany and Italy struggling to get their
plans off the ground.
The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States
and worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons
for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks and
curbed investor demand for more offers.
Spie pulled the sale of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5
billion) worth of shares - which would have been France's
biggest listing since before the financial crisis - on the day
the offer was due to close.
Italian cosmetics firm Intercos had not fully covered its
initial public offering (IPO) with just hours to go, and in
Germany property firm TLG Immobilien and online classifieds
group Scout24 have decided to postpone planned listings.
Meanwhile in Spain, the IPO of airports operator Aena -
flagged as one of the biggest in Europe this year - is having a
tough start as fewer institutional investors than initially
expected have shown interest, sources said.
The disappointing stock market debuts of other European
companies such as Germany's Rocket Internet are
causing investors to shy away from share offers, sources say.
Rocket and online fashion retailer Zalando lost over a
fifth of their value after their listings last week.
"Investors have to focus on their core portfolios in times
when equity markets are falling, which means time to focus on
new issuance is lower," said an industry banker.
"Add to that the poor performance from Zalando and Rocket
Internet, and confidence in the market has taken a wobble. High
quality IPOs will get done but investors need real conviction to
buy into a company in these markets and that means marginal
stories are struggling."
"BUYER'S MARKET"
It is not just new companies with relatively untested
business models like Rocket and Zalando which are suffering from
tepid investor demand. Spie was created in 1900 to work on the
electrical infrastructure of the Paris Metro and counts big
energy firms such as Total and EDF among its
customers. It had core profit of 315 million euros last year.
Spie, which cited "volatile market conditions" for pulling
its sale of new and existing shares, said the fund-raising was
postponed but did not offer a new date. The IPO
would have been France's biggest since that of French bank
Natixis in 2006, which raised 4.6 billion euros.
Sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that the IPO had been
struggling to attract investors.
French stocks have suffered steep losses since early
September, with Paris' blue-chip CAC 40 index down 7
percent in the past five weeks.
Spie's struggles could have an impact on the plans of French
laundry group Elis to float this autumn, industry sources said.
The amount raised from IPOs in Europe quadrupled
year-on-year in the first nine months of 2014 to a total of
$55.5 billion, but enthusiasm has cooled in recent weeks because
of choppy market conditions.
Italy's Intercos had not fully covered its public share
offering hours before the deal was due to close on Thursday, a
communication sent to investors by one of the banks collecting
orders showed.
The document, seen by Reuters, said that the IPO was
expected to be priced at the lowest end of the range and was
"more than three-quarters done".
"This is a buyer's market, not a seller's. Why should I buy
a stock with little visibility when there are lots of stocks out
there with proven records," said Roberto Lotici, fund manager at
Ifigest.
Sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that the Intercos
listing was on a "knife edge". It comes after Internet company
Italiaonline pulled its planned listing on the Milan bourse on
Tuesday.
"Right now the market is very volatile. And it is not
positive to have so many IPOs all at once because you can't look
at all of them," another fund manager said, speaking on
condition of anonymity. "The interest of foreign investors has
been fading a little."
SELL-OFF
The equities sell-off worldwide has seen six of the 11 U.S.
IPOs priced since early last week trading below their initial
price on Wall Street.
In Germany, the bluechip index DAX has dropped
almost 10 percent over the last three weeks.
TLG Immobilien and Scout24 are delaying their planned
listings by several days, several people familiar with the deals
said. If markets do not stabilise, the groups may opt for a
further delay or even cancellation of the IPOs, they said.
TLG Immobilien had initially planned to publish its IPO
prospectus on Thursday but is now targeting to do that early
next week, three people familiar with that deal said.
"It makes no sense to push TLG into the market against the
sentiment," one of the people said, adding the IPO organisers
would now evaluate on a day-by-day basis whether it makes sense
to go ahead with the listing.
A European investment banker said hedge funds in particular
were being very selective: "There's maybe not a full buyers'
strike, but investors are being extremely cautious."
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in PARIS, Elisa Anzolin
in MILAN, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner in FRANKFURT;
Writing by Pravin Char; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)