MOSCOW Dec 1 The European Union's top energy official said on Thursday that all members of the bloc would need to back a possible ban on oil imports from OPEC member Iran, which is suspected by the West of pursuing a nuclear-weapons programme.

"We need a common position of all European Union member states," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Reuters when asked about a possible ban.

Oettinger, on a visit to Moscow, added that he had not held any talks with oil exporter Russia or other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to make up any shortfall if Iran is taken out of the market.

