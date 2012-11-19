Nov 19 Here is look at major company job cuts announced and planned around Europe in the past month as economic worries spread: * FINANCIAL: JOB CUTS HSBC 30,000 UBS 10,000 Commerzbank Up to 6,000 ING 2,350 Deutsche Bank 1,993 Danske bank 1,000 Julius Baer 1,000 SNS Reaal 750 TOTAL Up to 53,093 * AUTOS Peugeot 8,000 Ford 6,200 GM 2,300 TOTAL 16,500 * TELECOMS Alcatel Lucent 4,790 Eircom 2,000 TeliaSonera 2,000 TOTAL 8,790 * RETAIL Comet 6,500* Lonza 500 TOTAL 7,000 * OTHER Iberia 4,500 Vestas 3,000 Kloeckner & Co 1,800 Ericcson 1,550 SCA 1,500** Iberdrola 1,200 Air Berlin 930 Dow Chemical 800 Componenta 550 Stora Enso 520 TOTAL 16,350 GRAND TOTAL 101,733 NOTES: * Comet has gone into administration and audit group Deloitte is seeking a buyer to try to save jobs. ** Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA is to cut jobs, affecting 1,500 people. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Dan Lalor)