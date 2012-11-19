Nov 19 Here is look at major company job cuts
announced and planned around Europe in the past month as
economic worries spread:
* FINANCIAL: JOB CUTS
HSBC 30,000
UBS 10,000
Commerzbank Up to 6,000
ING 2,350
Deutsche Bank 1,993
Danske bank 1,000
Julius Baer 1,000
SNS Reaal 750
TOTAL Up to 53,093
* AUTOS
Peugeot 8,000
Ford 6,200
GM 2,300
TOTAL 16,500
* TELECOMS
Alcatel Lucent 4,790
Eircom 2,000
TeliaSonera 2,000
TOTAL 8,790
* RETAIL
Comet 6,500*
Lonza 500
TOTAL 7,000
* OTHER
Iberia 4,500
Vestas 3,000
Kloeckner & Co 1,800
Ericcson 1,550
SCA 1,500**
Iberdrola 1,200
Air Berlin 930
Dow Chemical 800
Componenta 550
Stora Enso 520
TOTAL 16,350
GRAND TOTAL 101,733
NOTES: * Comet has gone into administration and audit group
Deloitte is seeking a buyer to try to save jobs.
** Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA
is to cut jobs, affecting 1,500 people.
