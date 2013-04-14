DUBLIN, April 15 Creditors of the European arm
of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in
September 2008, may be repaid in full, administrators said on
Monday.
The settlement of rival claims over assets has freed up
billion of dollars that can now be distributed to former clients
of the bank's European arm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said in
its ninth progress report to creditors.
"To be able to advise ordinary unsecured creditors that we
now have a reasonable chance of eventually repaying their claims
in full, marks a significant milestone," said Tony Lomas, lead
administrator and partner at PwC.
"There is still a lot to do before finalizing the wind-down
but we do expect to pay a second, significant dividend to
creditors in the near future, taking us another step towards
this new target."
Some 13.6 billion pounds worth of assets, including
securities and cash, have been returned to former clients of the
European unit of Lehman Brothers since the start of the wind
down.
PwC said one recent settlement would free up $9.1 billion of
assets, which could be returned to creditors later this year.
In November 2012, a first interim dividend of 25.2 percent
was paid to unsecured creditors, usually one of the last to be
paid in any wind down.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)