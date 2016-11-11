LONDON Nov 11 Strong investor demand and competitive pricing is helping European Single B rated companies, including UK cloud computing company Interoute, to refinance high-yield bonds with cheaper leveraged loans, reversing issuance patterns since the financial crisis.

Leveraged loans have been cheaper since the summer and Single B rated companies, including Dutch trust funds company TMF, Swiss medical diagnostics company Unilabs and education firm Study Group Holdings have refinanced bonds with loans.

"It's a window. It started late September, maybe it will be there until late December," a leveraged finance banker said.

Leveraged loans for Single B issuers are pricing up to 125bp inside high-yield bonds, driven by strong technical demand from a range of investors including new CLO funds.

"In a zero sum world for a Single B, you'll always do loans," a second leveraged finance banker said.

Loan pricing has tumbled since the summer amid a wave of repricing and refinancing, aided by falling costs for loan investors.

Spreads on CLO Triple A tranches have tightened to around 100bp in recent weeks. BlackRock printed Triple A tranches in October at double digit spreads for the first time since the financial crisis.

"The pricing dynamic has become better now purely driven by where CLOs price. If CLOs price their Triple As at sub-100bp you could price Single B LBO paper at 350bp-375bp," the second banker said.

"If they price at 150bp, which they were doing earlier in the summer, it needs to be 450bp-475bp."

The bond market remains more attractive for stronger Double B issuers, which can still achieve tighter pricing than loans due to demand from crossover or investment-grade issuers looking for yield.

BONDS TO LOANS

Interoute priced a 275m term loan B at 375bp last week at par to refinance existing senior secured floating rate notes.

As well as TMF, Unilabs and Study Group Holdings, ice cream manufacturer R&R Ice Cream also refinanced its bonds in September as part of a 1.02bn senior secured loan financing backing its Froneri joint venture with Nestle.

More European borrowers are expected to to follow suit with bond to loan refinancings, particularly as the dominance of covenant-lite loans levels the playing field for issuers on documentation terms.

"Right now there's this window and we are encouraging everyone to make the most of it - but it could change. "It's very difficult to prejudge because it's all about relative value," the first banker said.

Borrowers refinancing bonds with loans get more flexibility including looser soft call protection compared to hard non-call periods on bonds - which suits private equity sponsors eyeing exits or initial public offerings in a one or two-year timeframe.

"I can see floaters being taken out by term loan B. I can see some of the fixed rate notes being taken out by TLB, it's a matter of what's still under call protection," the first banker said.

FRNs IN THE MIX

Some bond issuers, including French medical diagnostics firm Synlab, are however choosing Floating Rate Notes over leveraged loans to avoid a full switch into the institutional TLB market.

CLOs can buy FRNs, albeit with a smaller bucket, which allow issuers to tap investors from both the bond and loan markets.

Synlab priced a record-breaking 940m FRN last week, the largest since the financial crisis, and French auto parts distributor Autodistribution and Italian bottle top maker Guala Closures also printed FRNs.

"If you are an existing bond issuer, you have bond documents ready. It's easy to update to FRN format to capitalise on the loan investor community rather than ripping everything up and going down the TLB route," a third loan banker said.

Companies looking for sterling deals, subordinated debt or restructured credits are also still likely to tap the liquid bond market.

"Those are the deals where I think you'll end up going into bond market," the third banker said.

"The loan market is going to become about doing pretty good middle of the fairway Single B names at very tight spreads on a covenant-lite basis and then occasionally some second-lien."

Secondary loan pricing has remained stable after the shock election of Donald Trump as US president, but uncertainty surrounding his presidency could reset relative value for investors if pricing moves substantially on either side of the Atlantic. (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Christopher Mangham)