LONDON May 10 Sales of long-term European mutual funds topped 30 billion euros in March, driven by increased investor demand for more dependable returns from bonds, data from fund research house Lipper showed on Friday.

Bond funds attracted 17.3 billion euros of new cash over the month, up 6.4 billion euros on February figures. Equity fund sales dropped by about 4 billion euros to 5.6 billion euros.

Total sales in March, excluding money market funds, reached 30.4 billion euros ($39.8 billion) in the eighth consecutive month of inflows above 20 billion euros.

"The impressive inflows to bond funds are largely the result of continued appetite for Global, emerging market and flexible products," Ed Moisson, Lipper's head of UK and Cross-Border research, explained.

"The total activity for the broader asset class also reflects the fact that outflows from Euro-denominated bond funds look to have been stemmed and inflows are now slowly building," Moisson added.

JPMorgan was the region's best-selling funds group in March, reporting inflows of 3.2 billion euros, ahead of PIMCO on 2.8 billion euros and Franklin Templeton on 2.6 billion euros. PIMCO achieved the highest sales total over the first quarter with net sales of 9 billion euros.