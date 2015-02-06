LONDON Feb 6 European banks are experiencing
renewed appetite to put money to work and are increasingly
taking and holding larger positions in leveraged loan deals.
Recent years have seen banks reducing holds in deals thanks
to pressure on balance sheets and capital restraints. But with
balance sheets looking healthier and customer deposits coming
in, banks are now more willing to underwrite deals and take
larger holds to increase income from higher-yielding assets with
lower default risk.
"Banks have gained more approval to put balance sheet to
work," a loan banker said.
The increasing momentum is affecting both commercial banks
and investment banks.
Commercial banks are now willing to take larger holds,
having scaled back to about 20 million euros ($22.79 million) to
30 million euros for relationship clients during the crisis from
around 40 million euros to 50 million euros pre-crisis. Some
investment banks, which traditionally do not operate on a
take-and-hold basis, have also committed to large portions of
recent deals.
"Goldman Sachs has been notable. JP Morgan and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch also have balance sheet appetite," the
banker said.
A 108 million pound ($165.06 million) Term Loan B paying
550bp, which formed part of a wider US dollar-denominated
financing for Vista's acquisition of ACS, was mostly preplaced
with Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, half of a 237.5 million pound
first-lien loan backing Cinven's acquisition of Northgate Public
Services was pre-placed with lead banks Goldman Sachs, Bank of
Ireland and Credit Agricole.
"Banks need to create profits and want an opportunity to
deploy capital, so when opportunities present themselves banks
will go into more positions. Banks that take deposits will
lend," a second banker said.
HOME SUPPORT
Banks are eager to invest in good assets and also to support
deals in their home market.
Earlier this week, Bank of Ireland and Goldman Sachs agreed
to acquire a portfolio of Irish commercial loans with a face
value of 540 million euro from Danske Bank, through their
balance sheets. Bank of Ireland will acquire 274 million euros
of performing loans, while Goldman Sachs will acquire 266
million euros of loans.
"Leveraged finance has come out of the crisis pretty
powerfully. European banks realise that leveraged finance is a
core asset as it is high yielding, involves a sponsor group they
trust and has a good default rate. Banks have wanted to maintain
the same balance sheet for leveraged finance and in many cases,
grow it," an official at a European sponsor said.
Banks' growing appetite is proving popular with sponsors
eager to receive large commitments from supportive banks but the
ability to take and hold large portions of loans could upset the
supply/demand dynamic as investors see a squeeze on paper. On
the upside, banks that take and hold portions of loans are
expected to support the syndicated parts of loans in the
secondary market.
Direct lenders are expected to be hit hardest as banks take
deals that otherwise could have reached the shadow banking
sector.
"Direct lenders will need to do lending that banks won't do,
such as stretching leverage," the sponsor said.
