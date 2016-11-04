LONDON Nov 4 The possibility of a U.S. election
win for Donald Trump has driven investors into safe-haven
assets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, noting
huge junk bond outflows and inflows to government bond funds for
the first time in 17 weeks.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, polls are showing Democrat
Hillary Clinton neck-and-neck with Republican Trump. Clinton is
viewed by investors as the candidate of the status quo, while
they are fearful of what a Trump victory might mean for foreign
policy, trade relations and immigration.
"A pre-election week of risk-off flows," BAML said of the
data, which captures flows to Nov. 2. But it added redemptions
were "orderly rather than panicky."
Government bond funds attracted $300 million, while
high-yield bonds saw $4.4 billion flee, the largest weekly
outflow since January. That drove an overall sector outflow of
$1.1 billion, the largest in 18 weeks.
World equity funds lost $3.8 billion overall, the seventh
outflow of the last eight weeks, led by U.S equities which lost
$3.5 billion. Emerging market equity funds saw their first
outflows in six weeks and investors also bought gold, the bank
said.
Some cash flowed to European equity funds for the first time
in 39 weeks, albeit a meagre $83 million, BAML said, citing data
from fund-tracker EPFR.
The bank noted currency volatility measures showed certain
assets such as the Mexican peso had "gone a long way toward
pricing in a surprise Trump victory next week but other assets
such as S&P500, European peripheral bonds, EM (emerging market)
equities have not fully priced-in the event."
Emerging market fixed income attracted inflows for the 18th
consecutive week.
Investors also reacted to signs of rising inflation, with
the largest inflows to inflation-protected bonds since April
2015, taking in $1.4 billion.
So far this year, equity fund outflows have totalled $151
billion, all from developed markets, while bond fund inflows
have reached $185 billion, the data showed.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter)