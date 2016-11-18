* "Violent rotation" out of bonds into equities
* Emerging market debt hit especially hard
* "Monster inflows" to health and financials
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 18 Investors pulled $18.1 billion
out of global bonds in a post-U.S. election 'bloodbath', the
largest weekly outflows since June 2013, while global equity
fund inflows hit a two-year high, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAML) said on Friday.
Donald Trump's election as U.S. president and his expected
focus on tax cuts and higher infrastructure and defence spending
is fuelling a 'violent rotation' out of bonds and into equities,
which attracted $27.5 billion in the week to Wednesday, BAML
said in its weekly note.
His planned fiscal stimulus is expected to fuel U.S. growth
and inflation. This has set global bonds on track for their
biggest two-week loss in decades, which suggests the 30-year
bond bull market may be coming to an end.
"Trump marked the moment investors started to position for a
bond bear market; note yields can rise quickly ... price action
is always violently big at secular inflection points," BAML's
analysts, led by Michael Hartnett, said in a note.
Within fixed income, emerging market debt funds suffered
record redemptions of $6.6 billion as investors fretted that a
Trump fiscal splurge would lead to faster tightening by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar, providing headwinds for
emerging markets that rely on external financing.
But the "bond bloodbath" was not confined to emerging
markets, with $3 billion taken out of muni bond funds, the
largest since June 2013, $3.4 billion from government bond
funds, a one-year high, and $3.8 billion from high-yield bond
funds. Investment grade bond funds lost $2.4 billion.
Instead investors shovelled money into global stocks, with
exchange traded equity funds attracting the lion's share - a
record $34 billion of inflows. The bank also noted the widest
weekly disparity between stocks and bonds flows ever.
Not surprisingly given Trump's talk of expansionary
policies, U.S. equity funds pulled in $30.7 billion, the largest
weekly inflows in two years.
BAML also noted "monster inflows" to financial and
healthcare sector funds of $7.2 billion and $3.1 billion
respectively, whilst materials attracted $1.4 billion, the
largest inflows in three years. These sectors are expected to
benefit from deregulation under Trump and a programme to patch
up crumbling U.S. infrastructure.
Emerging market equities suffered their largest weekly
outflows in 14 months, losing $5.4 billion, whilst some $1
billion was pulled from Japanese equities.
European equities attracted a modest $800 million, the
largest in nine months, after a prolonged period of selling.
A surge in the dollar to near 14-year highs also
triggered the largest outflows from precious metals since June
2013, at $2.7 billion.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)