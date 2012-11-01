* Short selling ban hurting CDS liquidity
* Investors to seek other means of protection, positioning
* Corporate, government bonds seen as possible alternatives
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 1 New rules to stop speculators
making Europe's debt crisis worse by betting on government bond
defaults are prompting investors to find alternative ways to
insure against or profit from bad news in the region.
Credit default swaps (CDS) on sovereign bonds, a derivatives
product offering insurance against a government failing to
honour its debt, became very popular at the start of the euro
zone debt crisis. While some investors used them to protect
their holdings of debt, others have bought them to make a
killing when the crisis deepens, which can further weaken market
sentiment and push up the cost of borrowing for governments.
That has unsettled authorities and, from Nov. 1, European
Union rules outlaw the speculative bets, saying investors can
only buy a sovereign CDS as insurance against a bond they own.
In anticipation of the rules - aimed at increasing
transparency and stamping out market manipulation - investors
have pulled out of the $100 billion market in droves, with
volumes already down about 40 percent from mid-2011 peaks.
Instead, they are tentatively switching to buying corporate
CDS, selling sovereign bonds or using the options market.
"If you've restricted them from using sovereign CDS ... they
will clearly look for some alternative that is out there," said
Saul Doctor, credit strategist at JPMorgan.
"The most obvious alternative is just to go and short the
bonds outright or going short through the futures market."
Short bets on bonds - when investors sell bonds they have
borrowed, betting the price will fall so they can buy them back
and repay the loan at a profit - also need to be covered. In
other words, an investor cannot make an arrangement to sell
bonds they have not yet agreed to borrow, since this runs the
risk of wildly speculative movements divorced from the
fundamentals of the underlying asset.
Covering short bets can be done relatively easily in the
repo market, where bonds are used as collateral to borrow cash,
but it is more expensive and requires more disclosure than the
CDS market.
The value of German sovereign bonds on loan - an indication
of shortselling levels - has risen 6 percent in the past two
months, while for Italy the rise is 7 percent, according to data
from Markit, though it is not clear how much of this can be
attributed to former CDS investors.
Volumes are also up in European government bond futures,
which can still be shorted.
"People are using government bond futures and have been for
a while," said a London-based investor in hedge funds.
"Trading sovereign CDS was a big winner for hedge funds in
the past, but a lot of managers are cautious about playing the
sovereign story now because of all the political risk. Saying
that, if you want to, then bond futures is the way to go."
From the authorities' point of view, it leaves euro zone
debt - the very market the regulation seeks to protect -
especially vulnerable to speculative bets.
Another alternative is to use corporate CDS, which are not
covered by the new rules. State-controlled banks or utilities
are seen as the best proxies for country risk, though they are
less liquid and seen as more risky, making them more expensive.
The net value of corporate bonds protected via CDS on the
ITRAXX Europe corporate CDS index has risen 38 percent in the
past month, according to data from DTCC.
"It is natural for investors to turn to corporate CDS as an
alternative to hedge contagion risk from Europe ... But we are
sceptical about such shifts as it costs almost double the spread
to hedge with corporate CDS," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
A third possibility is to buy options that give the right to
sell bonds, stocks or other assets at a later date at a pre-set
price. This is the most accurate yet most expensive form of
protection but so far Eurex data shows no pick-up in interest.
There are also few signs of investors shifting to non-EU
countries, according to Markit, whose benchmark SovX Western
Europe index is down 58 percent since March, when
the new regulation came into force.
In a bid to salvage the index, it has launched a new ex-EU
version from this week but says it has not seen the
money that fled the Western Europe index appearing elsewhere.
DRAGHI EFFECT
Sovereign CDS prices and government bond yields have been
falling since July, when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi improved sentiment in euro zone bond markets by promising
to do whatever it takes to save the euro.
But the fall in sovereign bond yields has been much smaller
than the fall in CDS prices: benchmark Spanish yields have
fallen by a quarter from a peak before the Draghi comments
, while its CDS prices have more
than halved.
The different pace in the fall has been in part due to
people fleeing the CDS market ahead of the rules.
Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist at Citigroup,
forecast prices for German CDS - the most
popular proxy for euro zone risk, which is already down by
two-thirds since March - would fall to 20 basis points from
about 26 now. That would take the price to its cheapest in three
years.
But the different pace could also indicate that some of that
money is shifting into the bond market in the form of
shortselling, which keeps bond yields higher than they might be.
The full impact of the new rules will not be felt until the
next flare-up in the euro zone crisis strips out the halo effect
of the Draghi boost. At that point investors wanting to either
protect against or profit from bad news will be more willing to
take on the extra cost of the alternatives.
"The effects of the sovereign CDS regulation will be most
obvious next time there is a big market sell-off due to
sovereign concerns. At that point, we should be able to see
whether those entities that are closely aligned to the
respective sovereign sell off more than you would have expected
them to do," JPMorgan's Doctor said.