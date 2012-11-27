* Cuts give pause for thought on move into dividend plays
* Investors focus on cash flow, sustainability of payouts
* Demand rises for longer-dated dividend futures
* Telecom dividends to fall further, autos to rise-Markit
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 27 A run of high-profile dividend
cuts by European companies is forcing investors to become more
sophisticated in how they use them to make money, pointing money
toward derivatives and companies with lower but safer payout
levels.
Dividends have become an increasingly popular strategy as
investors seek fresh sources of steady returns due to the damage
the financial and euro zone debt crisis has done to yields on
the safest government bonds - now below inflation.
But unlike bond coupons, dividends can easily be cut.
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal, France Telecom and
Telekom Austria have all done just that in recent
weeks amid weak demand and pressure to keep prices low.
With telecoms and materials among the sectors forecast to
continue cutting payouts next year, investors are becoming more
selective about how they play the dividends theme.
"Bond yields are low because the outlook for growth is weak.
A weak growth outlook means companies often miss on earnings,
and when they miss on earnings, they often cut dividends," said
Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"The key is to look for companies that won't miss on
earnings ... In defensives, pharmaceuticals look very solid in
terms of earnings and in the cyclical space miners and energy
look very solid, but within that you have to make sure that
there aren't any company specific issues."
Some 45 percent of European companies missed earnings
expectations in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data, including 60 percent of telecom firms.
One way to reduce the risk is to focus on companies with
high free cash flow. Companies with healthy net operating
profits left over after taxes and necessary investment have
plenty of money to pass on to shareholders if they want to.
Filtering firms on this basis would mean focusing on
consumer staples, tobacco companies, the IT sector, and
healthcare, and steering clear of telecoms, according to asset
managers Robeco.
"The main issue with telecoms is that most companies do
generate reasonably okay free cashflows, but free cashflow
year-on-year is declining because ... of the capital expenditure
they have to make, or because pricing is under pressure," said
Mark Glazener, head of global equities at Robeco.
The average dividend per share paid by the STOXX Europe 600
telecoms sector will fall 12 percent next year,
according to forecasts from data provider Markit, while basic
resources could see a 4.8 percent reduction.
By contrast, Markit expects firms in the travel and leisure
sector to hike dividends by 21 percent and automakers
by 23 percent, the latter boosted by promises of higher
payouts by BMW and Volkswagen.
BMW is also a top pick for Kames Capital, which in September
launched the Global Equity Income Fund to tap the 'sweet spot'
dividend yield of 4-7 percent, where, historically, realised
payouts have matched forecast ones.
"Even in a sea of red you can find opportunities," said
Piers Hillier, head of overseas equities at Kames.
FURTHER INTO THE FUTURE
For investors who prefer not to pick individual companies,
dividend futures offer exposure to future payouts from all firms
in an index or a sector without actually holding the shares.
Here demand is picking up for longer-dated contracts, which are
cheaper and also offer more time for profits to recover.
"In the past people have played ... the short-term contracts
that have the highest visibility, but now that you have a
recession in Europe, the short term has become less attractive,
because you are having all these cuts and there might be more,"
said Kokou Agbo-Bloua, strategists at BNP Paribas. "So they are
rolling, moving some of the short term into the longer term."
Open contracts on EuroSTOXX 50 futures on the
Eurex exchange have fallen in the past month on the 2012
and 2013, while rising by 9 percent for 2015
and 7 percent for 2016.
After two years of growth, dividends for 2012, most of which
are already announced, are on track to fall by around 7 percent.
Futures for next year are pricing in a further 11 percent
fall, offering modest upside potential if forecasts, for
example, by French bank BNP Paribas for stable payouts prove
accurate.
Further out, the market offers much larger opportunities.
Futures are pricing in that dividends will drop by a fifth from
current levels by 2016, while the average of analysts' forecasts
for individual euro zone companies actually points to dividend
yields rising by then.
The difference is partly due to the supply and demand
dynamics, where historically long-dated dividend futures have
been undervalued due to structural over-supply from banks.
Relative confidence in the longer-term payouts is also
backed by bottom-up analysts.
In the past 90 days, analysts have cut next year dividend
expectations on STOXX 600 companies by 2.7 percent, where as
forecasts for 2016 payouts are broadly flat, on average,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
By then, SmartEstimates show the dividend yield on STOXX 600
rising to 4.1 percent from the current 3.8 percent - in stark
contrast to the steep fall priced in by the futures market.
"If you look at the long end, it's trading at a big discount
and pricing in a lot more cuts than warranted," Agbo-Bloua said.
