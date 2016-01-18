* ECB expected to hold fire after last month's
disappointment
* Bond yields rise despite oil price hitting lowest since
2003
* Money markets price in marginal chance for January rate
cut
* Worsening outlook means ECB may act later this year
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 18 Financial markets have priced in
litle chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
this week, even with oil prices at just over half what the ECB
had forecast for 2016 and long-term inflation expectations at
their lowest in more than three months.
Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday and short-term
interest rates held steady, signs of caution after ECB President
Mario Draghi failed to meet the market's expectations in
December.
Draghi delivered a cut of 10 basis points in the deposit
rate, to -0.30 percent, and extended the programme of 60 billion
euros a month in asset purchases by six months, until March
2017. Before the meeting, the ECB had seemed to signal deeper
rate cuts, an increase in monthly purchases and other measures.
Draghi had built a reputation for surprising financial
markets with the force of his actions ever since a 2012 pledge
to do "whatever it takes to preserve the euro". Markets have
seen unprecedented monetary stimulus since the global financial
crisis erupted in 2008.
"I do not recall other policy meetings where Draghi
surprised the market in such a negative way," said Rabobank
senior market economist Elwin de Groot. "That signalled to me
reluctance to do more."
Reuters exclusively reported last week that many ECB
policymakers are sceptical that further policy action is needed
for now, after conversations with five of them.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were steady at 0.47 percent, having
fallen around 25 bps from the highs hit after the December
meeting. Yields have been pushed lower by oil's freefall and
concerns over an economic slowdown in China.
"The ECB is not expected to make any decision to ease
monetary policy further this week," said Alexander Aldinger,
senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. "The tone should,
however, be somewhat more dovish after the disappointing
December meeting."
WORSENING OUTLOOK
Oil prices hit $27.67 a barrel on Monday, their lowest since
2003. The ECB's 2016 staff forecasts - which see economic growth
at 1.7 percent and inflation at 1.0 percent - assume oil prices
of $52.20 a barrel.
Sensitive to moves in oil, long-term inflation expectations
as measured by five-year, five-year breakeven forwards
, reached their lowest levels since early October,
below 1.60 percent.
The measure, which shows where markets see 2026 inflation
forecasts in 2021, has fallen more than 20 bps since the
December highs. It is now less than 10 bps above troughs hit in
January 2015, a week before the ECB announced quantitative
easing.
One-year inflation swaps at just below zero
show the market expects inflation in the short term to fall from
current levels of 0.2 percent rather than head towards the ECB's
target of just below 2.0 percent.
Two-year inflation swaps are a tad below 0.3 percent.
Thirty-year inflation swaps are just above 1.6 percent.
A weaker euro would help lift inflation and boost exports,
but at $1.09 it is almost 4 percent stronger than it was
the day before the December meeting.
Judging from the difference between spot overnight interbank
lending rates and forward rates dated according to the ECB
meeting calendar, money markets price in a less than a 10
percent chance rates will be cut a further 10 basis points in
January.
The probability rises to 50 percent in March, when the ECB
staff forecasts are updated, and 100 percent by mid-year.
"The probability of new stimulus will ultimately depend to a
large extent on future oil price moves," said Marco Valli, chief
euro zone economist at UniCredit Research. It will be hard for
the ECB to resist further easing if oil prices remain in the
$30-35 a barrel range, he said.
"New easing measures could be announced between March and
June, depending on developments in growth indicators and
financial markets," he said.
