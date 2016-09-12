By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 European bond yields are rising
as investors entertain the possibility that the post-2008 era of
super-charged central bank stimulus could soon end, but a re-run
of last year's German bond 'flash crash' should be avoided.
The shakeout has been triggered by growing unease about a
possible U.S. interest rate hike this month, news that the Bank
of Japan is studying ways to steepen the bond yield curve and
disappointment at the lack of action at last week's European
Central Bank meeting.
Additional fuel to the selling fire came in the shape of a
Deutsche Bank report last week that said the end of the bond
market's 35-year bull run could be within sight.
Because yields are so low and even negative, it doesn't take
much of spike to cause outsized price falls and such volatility.
This is exacerbated by extremely poor liquidity, which makes it
difficult for investors to trade and get out of positions.
Half of the $54 trillion universe of government,
asset-backed and corporate bonds as captured by the Barclays
Multiverse Global Bond Index is held by central banks and
commercial banks. They tends to hold their positions for months
or years.
And the wider fallout this time has been greater, with stock
market volatility higher than it was in April last year. Sudden
spikes in bond yields after long periods of apparent calm make
it trickier to accurately price other markets, such as stocks.
But while the move up in yields is the biggest since June, a
repeat of last year's Bund 'flash crash', which saw yields
explode nearly 100 basis points to 1 percent, is
unlikely.
Market positioning isn't as extreme today, demand from
yield-starved investors will limit how high yields rise and,
while expensive, Bunds aren't as overvalued relative to other
countries' bonds as they were 18 months ago.
"We're not as vulnerable as we were in March/April 2015.
Probably, the worst is behind us rather than in front of us in
terms of the rates selloff," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou,
strategist at JP Morgan in London.
"With (the ECB deposit) rate stuck at -0.4 percent for the
foreseeable future there are many bond investors desperate to
take advantage of any yield rise in the euro area. So there's
firepower to keep yields low and reverse any big increase," he
said.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose to 0.06 percent on Monday
, its highest since Britain's vote on June 23 to
leave the European Union and up from -0.12 percent last week. It
had been below zero every day since the Brexit vote.
GOOD VALUE
The jump in yields wrong-footed markets, precipitating a
worldwide slide in stocks, bonds, commodities and the dollar's
value against the Japanese yen. U.S. stock market volatility,
the so-called VIX 'fear index', is higher now than it was at any
time during the Bund 'flash crash' turmoil last year.
Between April and June last year the yield on 10-year German
sovereign bonds surged to 1 percent from just above zero.
But this time round, JP Morgan's Panigirtzoglou notes that
while euro zone bond investors mandated to buy only
euro-denominated assets are loaded up on bonds to a similar
degree, multi-currency funds are nowhere near as extended.
That means the scope for forced selling is greatly reduced.
"Positioning this time isn't really a factor. It's much more
neutral, and if anything, investors are underweight duration,"
said Ciaran O'Hagan, senior rates strategist at Societe Generale
in Paris.
"I don't expect this (sell-off) to go too far, certainly not
a repeat of last year, precisely because positioning isn't as
aggressive. Bond yields can rise without the bond bubble
bursting. We're looking for a moderate sell-off," he said.
Valuations aren't quite as stretched either. In March last
year, the 10-year yield differential between Bunds and U.S.
Treasuries was 190 basis points, a euro-era record. Now the
spread is around 165 basis points.
Similarly, using five-year/five-year forward swap rates as a
measure, euro zone and U.S. bonds are much more closely valued
now than they were early last year just before the Bund's 'flash
crash', notes JP Morgan's Panigirtzoglou.
Much will depend on the U.S. Federal Reserve and when - if -
it raises interest rates. Financial markets still expect that to
be December, even though some Fed officials have suggested it
could be later this month.
Because market pricing is moving towards December, a move
then wouldn't be a shock. September, however, would be a
surprise, and likely force a repricing across markets that would
push yields sharply higher.
In June last year, Fed officials played down rate hike
expectations, and only delivered one quarter-point increase in
December. It remains the only U.S. rate hike since June 2006.
Even if the Fed does raise again this year, the prospect of
persistently slow growth and low inflation will probably ensure
that the tightening cycle is gradual, limiting the scope for a
prolonged bond market sell-off.
