LONDON Jan 8 European fixed income trading volume fell 18 percent in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period in 2014, and is likely to fall further this year, according to bond trading platform and data provider MarketAxess.

A total of $6.82 trillion of corporate, emerging and sovereign bonds traded on the firm's Trax platform in the three months to December, compared with $8.35 trillion a year earlier.

Sovereign debt, by far the biggest chunk of volume passing across the Trax platform, fell 18.5 percent to $5.6 trillion from $6.89 trillion a year earlier. Credit trading volume fell 14 percent to $610 billion.

New regulations forcing banks to hold more capital, reduce risk-taking and scale back market-making activities are expected to further squeeze liquidity from fixed income markets as the year unfolds.

"Fixed income market liquidity continues to be constrained, and we'll continue to see downward pressure on traded volumes," said Scott Eaton, chief operating officer at MarketAxess Europe and Trax.

"The market is going back to a truly 'buy and hold' mentality. This cuts across all markets. I don't think portfolio managers or treasurers are pricing the true cost of liquidity," he said, adding that low liquidity makes it increasingly difficult for investors to exit their positions.

Trax is a MarketAxess subsidiary and processes around two thirds of all fixed income transactions in Europe through its post-trade services.

This week has been one of the most volatile first trading weeks of any year on record. Worries over the health of China's economy and markets triggered sharp falls in global stocks and commodities, and pushed safe-haven government bond yields lower.

The trading environment for big banks, traditionally the main fixed income market makers, continues to be challenging. Tens of thousands of jobs across the industry will be slashed this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Keith Weir)