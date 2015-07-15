* China-exposed European stocks seem vulnerable
* Auto and luxury goods shares may see more selling
* Expensive valuations also dim appeal to investors
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 15 European auto and luxury goods
shares face a bumpy ride due to their high exposure to China,
where recent economic data has failed to dissipate investor
concerns about growth and volatile stock markets.
China accounts for more than 30 percent of sales for
European premium car producers, and companies such as watchmaker
Swatch and beverages company Remy Cointreau
derive nearly a third of their total revenues from the world's
second biggest economy, according to industry estimates.
While European shares look poised to rally again after a
Greek debt deal that reduces the risk of Greece leaving the euro
zone, Credit Suisse said it was "underweight" on China-related
luxury plays including LVMH and Burberry.
Shares in Burberry fell as much as 3.7 percent on Wednesday
after the company reported weaker sales in the Asia-Pacific
region in April-June, with a sharp slide in Hong Kong.
Chinese consumers account for 30-40 percent of Burberry's
global revenue. Although the British luxury brand saw low
single-digit percentage growth in China for the period, analysts
stayed cautious on the stock, which is down 15 percent since
mid-May.
China reported better-than-expected economic growth of 7
percent on Wednesday for the second quarter, but many consumers
will have been hurt by a recent four-week equity rout that wiped
nearly 30 percent off China's stock markets.
The government forecasts full-year economic growth of 7
percent, the slowest in 25 years.
"Retail investors in China have had their fingers burnt, and
more tellingly, their wallets. This is likely to impact on their
propensity to spend on discretionary items like cars and luxury
goods," Laith Khalaf, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Credit Suisse has downgraded the European auto sector on
concerns about German carmakers, which generate two-fifths of
profits from China.
Kevin Lilley, European equities fund manager at Old Mutual
Global Investors, said his fund sold shares in BMW
earlier this year on concerns over the Chinese economy.
PRESSURE ON EARNINGS
Worries about slowing growth in China's domestic demand and
its equity market selloff have helped pull the European
automobile index down by about 8 percent in the past
three weeks. Not everyone is downbeat, though.
Some fund managers, including Ben Kumar at Seven Investment
Management, remain positive on China-exposed stocks and said the
recent selloff seemed temporary.
"The problem with autos and luxury goods is that they have
been the sector choices of pretty much every active manager
wanting to enter China. As China-listed stocks have fallen,
investors have panicked," said Kumar.
Other investors, however, point to already lofty valuations.
European autos and personal and household companies
now trade on 10 times and 17.6 times their 12-month forward
earnings respectively, against a five-year average of 8.6 times
and 15.2 times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich,
said he had an "underweight" rating for autos as their business
development strategies were dependent on Chinese demand.
"With respect to the uncertain economic development in
China, we increasingly see the risk of disappointments in
earnings estimates," he said. "In combination with high
valuations, we only expect below average (share) performance."
(Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Susan Fenton)