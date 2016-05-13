* Over 90 pct of trading in the markets is traditional
* Dark pool trading attractive to fund managers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 13 Turquoise, the pan-European
multilateral trading facility majority-owned by the London Stock
Exchange Group, plans to extend dark pool trading to
Polish, Hungarian and Czech stocks, its chief executive said.
Stocks from the three emerging European countries are
already available for trading on the "lit" part of the business,
in which prices and trade sizes are displayed.
More than 90 percent of equity trading in these markets is
carried out on traditional exchanges in Warsaw, Budapest and
Prague, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Dark pools are trading venues that allow investors to buy
and sell shares anonymously, with prices displayed only after a
transaction has taken place.
Since they do not provide trading information, such as trade
sizes and prices, to the public prior to trades taking place,
they are attractive to fund managers who often need to conceal
trading intentions on large orders.
"We are looking to introduce the ability to do mid-point
dark trading for the emerging country securities," said Robert
Barnes, chief executive of Turquoise, said in an interview,
referring to the firm's dark order book.
Barnes did not specify the launch date.
Rival Liquidnet offers dark pool trading for eastern and
central European-listed securities.
Trading across the major European dark pools totalled 79.2
billion euros ($90.33 billion) in the month of March, according
to LiquidMetrix, or roughly 6 percent of overall trading across
all venues that month.
"There is a big opportunity in Europe to increase the
overall turnover of equity trading. We are adding intra-day
liquidity without taking the assets away from a particular
country and without challenging the listing attractiveness of
the primary market," said Barnes.
($1 = 0.6920 pounds)
($1 = 0.8768 euros)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Andrew Roche)