By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 18 Banks' fixed income and swaps teams are likely to be the next to suffer from a continuing wave of job cuts as the sector adjusts to tougher regulations and smaller profits, leading bankers said on Thursday.

The global financial crisis of 2008 led regulators around the world to toughen standards in order to prevent a repeat of events such as the collapse of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers.

Requirements compelling banks to hold more capital - known in the industry as "Basel III" - have already partly led to the disappearance of several small-scale equity brokers, such as the brokerage arm of London's Silverwind Securities.

Bankers at the TradeTech industry conference in London said it was now the turn of fixed income and specialist "swaps" teams - which trade the cashflows from a variety of assets, for example bond coupons or dividend payouts - to feel the same sort of pressure as those scaled-back equity units.

"You're going to go through a process that happened in equities over the last 10 years, you're going to see that in the fixed income and swaps side," said Larry Tabb, whose U.S.-based Tabb Group consultancy deals with many investment banks.

Some banks have already started to target the fixed income area. Last October, UBS unveiled plans to fire 10,000 staff - or 15 percent of its total headcount - and drastically downscale its fixed income business in order to focus more on its traditional private banking roots.

Others have been slow to exit loss-making or marginally profitable fixed income businesses because they fear it will make it harder for them to win clients in the more profitable mergers and acquisitions arena.

"I think (in) fixed income and research, going forward two, three, four or five years, we will get to a level of scrutiny we've already seen in equities," said Dale Brooksbank, head of European trading at State Street Global Advisors.

With equity teams already heavily trimmed, the other areas that could be targeted include merging desks dealing in different assets, such as stocks, bonds and foreign exchange.

"I think there are some economies of scale that should be done," said Fabien Oreve, global head of trading at Dexia Asset Management.