LONDON Nov 12 Some ECB policymakers are pinning their hopes on even deeper cuts in interest rates to weaken the euro and boost inflation, but the experience of Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden suggests they might not have the desired impact on the currency.

All three countries have negative rates that are much lower than the ECB's deposit rate. Yet all three are wrestling with strong currencies, with the central banks of Switzerland and Denmark spending billions of dollars in the foreign exchange market to stop the franc and crown appreciating.

The European Central Bank could face the same problems, analysts say. Indeed, if the ECB exhausts its most potent option by lowering the deposit rate aggressively, some say speculators could test the central bank's resolve by pushing the euro higher. Markets are already pricing in a 10 basis point cut in the rate at the ECB's Dec. 3 policy meeting.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a consensus was forming at the European Central Bank about a deeper cut in the deposit rate, which is currently -0.2 percent. The negative interest rate effectively means banks must pay to park money securely at the ECB overnight.

One policymaker even argued for a bigger deposit rate cut in December, saying it could go from -0.20 percent to -0.50 percent or even -0.70 percent, citing the Danish and Swiss examples. Deeper negative rates make it more expensive to hold a currency and diminishes its allure for investors.

The ECB's main refinancing rate is 0.05 percent and is not expected to be cut.

Normally, the euro would have lost substantial ground on news that rates might be taken more negative. But so far this week, the euro is flat, having lost 2.5 percent against the dollar last week when expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates next month got a boost.

"Of course, a rate cut to -0.70 percent would exceed what the majority of market participants have priced and would therefore put considerable pressure on the euro initially," said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"On the other hand a step of that nature would make one thing very obvious right away: not much will follow thereafter. If anybody has made the most of the interest rate instrument that must be the Swiss National Bank."

The SNB has not lowered rates -- currently at -0.75 percent -- deeper into negative territory since January, when it shocked global markets by removing a cap on the franc, despite the Swiss currency remaining much too strong for its taste, she said.

So far this year, the franc has appreciated 10 percent against the euro.

For Denmark, upward pressure on the crown has abated, but the central bank has spent record amounts of dollars to rein it in. Sweden's crown is up 1.5 percent against the euro this year, even though the central bank has extended asset purchases after cutting rates three times this year to a record low of -0.35 percent.

NO PANACEA

Even with a negative deposit rate and the trillion euro asset purchase programme launched in March by the ECB, the euro has bucked widespread expectations of a drop towards parity against the dollar this year.

It hit a 2015 high of $1.1715 in August when investors spooked by China's sudden devaluation of its currency unwound euro-funded carry trades, where investors borrow in the low-yielding euro to invest in higher-yielding and riskier assets.

That unwinding exacerbated the euro zone's already substantial current account surplus.

"A gigantic current account surplus along with signs of growth picking up should support the euro," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Now that a lift-off in Fed rates is widely expected in December, the euro has slipped in recent days, hitting $1.0674 on Tuesday. But analysts say a deep deposit rate cut alone will not ensure that the euro drops towards parity.

"A deeper negative rate is no panacea as we have seen with the Swiss franc. It will take a long time for the euro to weaken, unless the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

