LONDON Nov 12 Some ECB policymakers are pinning
their hopes on even deeper cuts in interest rates to weaken the
euro and boost inflation, but the experience of Switzerland,
Denmark and Sweden suggests they might not have the desired
impact on the currency.
All three countries have negative rates that are much lower
than the ECB's deposit rate. Yet all three are wrestling with
strong currencies, with the central banks of Switzerland and
Denmark spending billions of dollars in the foreign exchange
market to stop the franc and crown appreciating.
The European Central Bank could face the same problems,
analysts say. Indeed, if the ECB exhausts its most potent option
by lowering the deposit rate aggressively, some say speculators
could test the central bank's resolve by pushing the euro
higher. Markets are already pricing in a 10 basis point cut in
the rate at the ECB's Dec. 3 policy meeting.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported a consensus was forming
at the European Central Bank about a deeper cut in the deposit
rate, which is currently -0.2 percent. The negative interest
rate effectively means banks must pay to park money securely at
the ECB overnight.
One policymaker even argued for a bigger deposit rate cut in
December, saying it could go from -0.20 percent to -0.50 percent
or even -0.70 percent, citing the Danish and Swiss examples.
Deeper negative rates make it more expensive to hold a currency
and diminishes its allure for investors.
The ECB's main refinancing rate is 0.05 percent and is not
expected to be cut.
Normally, the euro would have lost substantial ground on
news that rates might be taken more negative. But so far this
week, the euro is flat, having lost 2.5 percent against
the dollar last week when expectations of a hike in U.S.
interest rates next month got a boost.
"Of course, a rate cut to -0.70 percent would exceed what
the majority of market participants have priced and would
therefore put considerable pressure on the euro initially," said
Thu Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"On the other hand a step of that nature would make one
thing very obvious right away: not much will follow thereafter.
If anybody has made the most of the interest rate instrument
that must be the Swiss National Bank."
The SNB has not lowered rates -- currently at -0.75 percent
-- deeper into negative territory since January, when it shocked
global markets by removing a cap on the franc, despite the Swiss
currency remaining much too strong for its taste, she said.
So far this year, the franc has appreciated 10 percent
against the euro.
For Denmark, upward pressure on the crown has
abated, but the central bank has spent record amounts of dollars
to rein it in. Sweden's crown is up 1.5 percent against the euro
this year, even though the central bank has extended
asset purchases after cutting rates three times this year to a
record low of -0.35 percent.
NO PANACEA
Even with a negative deposit rate and the trillion euro
asset purchase programme launched in March by the ECB, the euro
has bucked widespread expectations of a drop towards parity
against the dollar this year.
It hit a 2015 high of $1.1715 in August when investors
spooked by China's sudden devaluation of its currency unwound
euro-funded carry trades, where investors borrow in the
low-yielding euro to invest in higher-yielding and riskier
assets.
That unwinding exacerbated the euro zone's already
substantial current account surplus.
"A gigantic current account surplus along with signs of
growth picking up should support the euro," said Ned Rumpeltin,
European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.
Now that a lift-off in Fed rates is widely expected in
December, the euro has slipped in recent days, hitting $1.0674
on Tuesday. But analysts say a deep deposit rate cut alone will
not ensure that the euro drops towards parity.
"A deeper negative rate is no panacea as we have seen with
the Swiss franc. It will take a long time for the euro to
weaken, unless the Federal Reserve starts raising interest
rates," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
