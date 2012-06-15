* Traders take bets off before Greek polls
* Expiring options, futures contracts not being rolled over
* Rise in euro, fall in Bunds partly on position unwinding
* Markets open to large swings on Monday
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 15 Traders and investors are taking
all bets off the table before this weekend's Greek elections,
which may decide whether Athens stays in the euro zone.
Greece votes on Sunday in a second attempt to choose a
government that will decide whether to back the terms of its
international bailout.
G20 officials say central banks are ready to act to calm
markets if needed.
But investors are not taking any chances.
"People are just totally hands off, they don't want to know.
Why would anyone want to deal this side of the weekend?" said
Steve Larkins, head of sales trading at Seymour Pierce.
"With the Greek elections coming up, Monday morning could be
a disaster for someone taking a big bet over the weekend."
Hedge funds, typically among the most aggressive market
players, are also wary, taking on only 10-30 percent of their
maximum permitted bets on risky assets, said Gerry Fowler,
global head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas.
"There are so many risks that just can't be modelled ...it
really creates a market where no one can do anything with
conviction and it's a matter of wait-and-see," he said.
Global fund managers' cash balances have jumped to 5.3
percent this month, their third highest level on record,
according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.
Equities investors have been reluctant to roll over, or
replace, options contracts which expire on Friday, as they opt
for neutral positions. Some 1.4 million futures contracts on
Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips are yet to be rolled
over, according to Eurex data.
SHAKE OUT
The shaking out of positions has led to high volumes. Monday
was the Euro STOXX 50 index's most active day of
2012 and this has been one of the year's most active weeks.
In currency markets, the euro has rallied versus the dollar
- arguably a counter-intuitive move given the euro zone
crisis. Traders say the rebound has been driven by investors'
desire to unwind the large number of net short bets built up in
the single currency.
"As far as the euro/dollar is concerned, I am going square
into the Greek elections. I have a feeling, either way, things
will drag on for a while and that gives us enough reaction
time," Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at
fund manager RWC Partners.
Position squaring was a factors behind a selloff this week
in safe-haven German government debt, which had been a favourite
place for investors to sit out the crisis, even if that meant
paying Berlin for the privilege.
"Positioning is pretty square," said one London-based bond
trader. "People might still be a little bit long in longer-dated
bonds but that's probably because they haven't been able to get
out ... A lot of bets have come off the table."
Another trader said the moves in the Bund futures signalled
"that a lot of desks are either taking less risks themselves or
have been told (to) stop taking risk until after the election".
Most sellers of insurance against a default on Greek
government debt, known as credit default swaps (CDS), declined
to quote before the weekend, dealers said.
"I'd be surprised if anyone would want to dive in before the
election with (Greek) bonds trading at 10 cents on the euro. If
we get some stability with the election then we'd expect trading
to pick up again," said one head of European credit trading at a
major U.S. bank.
READY FOR A ROLLERCOASTER
Investor nervousness is evident in the big gap between
actual volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, which has fallen to
two-month lows below 20, and the implied volatility as measured
by the VSTOXX which has stayed stubbornly high around
32.
"The spread between realised and implied volatility has gone
up in a way that would explain the market is pricing in some
Greek weekend risk," said Abhinandan Deb, European head of
equity derivatives research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Implied volatility reflects options pricing and is a measure
of expected price swings. In the currency market, one-week
implied volatilities have jumped to around 15.40 percent
, the highest in six months and almost double the level
of realised volatility.
"Expect a rollercoaster in the markets," said Stefan Angele,
head of investment management, Swiss & Global Asset Management,
although he advised keeping some positions, such as an
'underweight' stance on the financial sector.
With so much nervousness and so much money off the table,
the markets could be poised for wild swings come Monday morning.
"There is a gigantic number of shorts in euro/dollar so any
headline that comes out over the weekend that indicates that
Europe is safe will create the scope for a massive squeeze up on
Monday," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, director of private client
research investment strategy at Charles Stanley.