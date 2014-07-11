* Nestle, ABI, SAB Miller, Danone seen as beneficiaries
* Wheat prices near 4-month lows, corn prices also falling
* Lower input costs seen as benefiting European food stocks
* Datastream shows link between lower prices and shares
* Food stocks often favoured in times of market uncertainty
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 11 Food group Nestle,
rival Danone and brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev
and SAB Miller are among major European food shares
tipped for a stock market boost from a drop in commodity prices.
Agricultural commodity prices are down for the third month
in a row on prospects for better crops, according to the United
Nations' food agency, which said on Friday that the outlook for
world food inflation looks lower and more stable as prices
settle over the next decade after years of volatility.
While it is difficult to quantify the direct impact on
companies from the recent drop in the price of staples such as
sugar, wheat and corn, some analysts expect on average a
one-percent earnings increase for top consumer firms that save
money on raw material costs when commodities are cheap.
"For brewers such as ABI, the lower wheat price is a good
thing. It would benefit Nestle as well in the sense of lower
input costs while Danone would benefit from falling dairy
prices," said Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management.
"All of them would benefit to varying degrees."
U.S. and European wheat prices have fallen to
near 4- to 5-month lows, and corn futures have also
declined on expectations of bumper harvests. International milk
prices - important for Danone - have shown signs of slipping
back from highs.
Sugar prices have also weakened, but while this has hurt
sugar producers such as Associated British Foods' AB Sugar unit
and sugar producer Suedzucker, the broader
backdrop of lower prices is expected to benefit European food
stocks.
Thomson Reuters Datastream graphics show how falls in the
price of wheat and corn can often herald a positive change in
fortune for the shares of European food stocks.
POSITIVE SENTIMENT
The companies themselves gave few details on the impact:
Nestle said "short-term fluctuations" in commodity markets did
not affect the prices of its products, while Danone said it
expected "volatility" in the medium term after reporting in
April that sales growth had been dented by higher milk prices.
Companies aim to protect themselves against swings in
commodity prices by measures including tailored procurement
strategies and cost cutting.
Nestle, for example, has in the past changed recipes,
altered packaging formats or simply raised prices to deal with
periods of high raw-materials price inflation such as in
2007-2008, according to Yasmina Barin, an analyst at Swiss bank
SYZ.
Even if this makes it hard to calculate the overall impact
of falling commodity prices on a company such as Nestle, which
is exposed to markets ranging from coffee and cocoa to wheat and
corn, Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said it would
support investor sentiment on the stock.
Shares in Nestle, Danone, ABI and SAB Miller have all been
steady over the last two months, but analysts said they were now
well poised to move higher.
"We're positive on the food sector and lower input costs
would certainly provide an extra support for them," said Sunrise
Brokers' equity strategist Christopher Mellor.
(additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jamie
McGeever/Ruth Pitchford)