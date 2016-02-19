(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Thursday)
* Assets in euro money market funds steady for last 8 months
* After initial spook, European firms accept costs of cash
* Deeper cuts could prompt radical cash management changes
By John Geddie and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 18 Money market funds in Europe that
can no longer return all your cash remain popular with companies
due to a lack of alternatives, even if an era of increasingly
negative interest rates may demand a broader rethink of cash
management.
Outflows from the money market funds that keep the financial
system flowing have stabilised, allaying concerns that their
withdrawal could seed a banking crunch like that in the United
States eight years ago.
But for some fund managers, doubts niggle as to whether
firms will take even more radical steps to avoid charges if the
European Central Bank keeps pursuing the negative rate
experiment it began in 2014.
That has prompted a collapse in bond yields across the
19-nation bloc, dragging money market rates below zero.
"Investors pulled out of money market funds originally and
looked for different solutions to find a positive yield but
ultimately, not finding suitable alternatives, they chose to
come back," said Alastair Sewell, senior director, fund and
asset managers at credit-rating agency Fitch.
European money funds invest nearly 1 trillion euros of
firms' spare cash across short-term, safe assets like government
bills and bank paper, ensuring it can be swiftly returned if a
company needs it to pay its employees, for example.
Data from the Institutional Money Market Funds Association
(IMMFA), which offers a snapshot of 20 of the most conservative
money fund managers, shows that when the first euro funds
recorded negative returns last year there was a rush of
redemptions.
The money invested in these funds, which stood at 88 billion
euros ($98 billion) in March 2015, declined by more than 20
percent in the space of three months.
Yet despite a further ECB rate cut at the end of 2015 and
the fact that all IMMFA's euro funds lost money over the course
of the year, assets have remained stable at around 70 billion
euros in the eight months since.
NO FREE LUNCH
Even if money market fund investors consider opting for
plain bank current accounts instead, they may find that banks
charge them or just don't want their money.
That's because banks are looking for ways to offset the
charges they bear on keeping reserves with the central bank
while new regulations also require them to put up more capital
against unstable, short-term sources of funding.
Market concerns about the health of Europe's lenders
may also have made firms think twice about putting all
their money with one bank, rather than spreading the risk
through a money market fund.
"If yields have gone negative, there is no free lunch to be
had ... particularly if the investor is still focused on holding
high quality assets," IMMFA's secretary general Jane Lowe said.
Some money market funds have tried to tiptoe further out
along the maturity curve and lower down the quality spectrum to
eke out a few extra basis points, but their ability to do this
is restricted.
While European money markets are not on the same scale as
those in the United States, where they play a critical role in
bank funding, regulators have been eager to avoid a repeat of
2008 where U.S. money market funds shored up a financial boom by
buying commercial paper backed by sub-prime mortgage debt.
When that debt was found to be toxic, money markets stepped
back, helping to trigger a global credit crunch.
HARD MONEY
The losses that European money funds are now incurring are
not so much a threat to the financial system as a simple
reflection of what JP Morgan estimates as 1.6 trillion euros of
sovereign debt carrying negative yields in the euro area.
This includes nearly all short-dated paper that money market
funds would typically invest in and interbank lending rates that
most funds are benchmarked against.
But will there come a point where it is so costly for a firm
to keep its cash in the financial system that it makes more
sense to stuff it in vaults with armed guards?
Market pricing suggests the ECB will cut its -0.3 percent
deposit rate to -0.5 percent by the end of the year -- at which
point some academics believe investors would consider
transferring their money into physical cash.
JP Morgan said last week that the ECB could cut rates to
-0.7 percent by the middle of the year and theoretically at
least as low as -4.5 percent over time.
While some money funds do not dismiss the possibility that
further cuts could prompt a resurgence in outflows, their
experience of negative rates has given them confidence that
investors always want instant access to electronic cash, even at
heavy cost.
"Ultimately it is very difficult to avoid having an element
of liquid cash," Paul Mueller, a senior money market fund
manager at Invesco, said.
"Whether rates are -50 or -100 bps, I doubt that will stop
people using money market funds."
($1 = 0.9021 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)