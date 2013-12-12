* Caution creeps in after 30 pct two-year rally

* Investors snapping up puts on Euro STOXX 50

* Volumes on down days 7.9 pct higher than on up days

By Toni Vorobyova and Blaise Robinson

LONDON/PARIS, Dec 12 European equity investors, flush from 30 percent gains after a two-year rally, are turning twitchy.

As the central bank support that lifted stocks in 2013 looks far less certain, investors are moving to protect their returns through options or taking profits.

Sentiment has been hit by growing concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start to scale back its equity-friendly stimulus measures as soon as next week. Combined with a trickle of profit warnings in Europe and a still shaky economic recovery, that is taking the shine off stocks which are no longer cheap on all measures.

While many analysts and investors still see European equities as one of the top bets for 2014 on expectations that earnings will recover, in the short term the uncertain policy outlook and the looming reckoning for funds' annual performance is making investors more cautious.

"We're seeing a resurgence in interest for protection," said Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy at Societe Generale. "There's no panic at this point, but attractive volatility levels are an incentive to review the theme."

Since mid-November, investors have bought some 1.48 million puts on Euro STOXX 50 - options allowing holders to sell the euro zone blue-chip index at a set price in the future and used to protect against, or bet on, a market fall.

The number of puts placed exceeds the number of call options - bets the market will rise - by 53 percent, according to data from Eurex.

The biggest demand has been for put options expiring on Dec. 20, just after the Dec. 17-18 Fed meeting - and in January.

Indeed, based on the 10-day average, total put holdings on Euro STOXX 50 are up 22.6 percent on a year ago.

"The long community has started to ask me about hedging," said Amy Wu, derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Those who are asking about protection around (the Fed) taper are only looking for a modest correction and increase in volatility."

The increased demand for protection has pushed up the VSTOXX index of implied volatility by 19 percent so far in December, threatening to snap a three-month long trend of falls.

However the index, which measures how volatile investors expect markets to be in the future based on how much they are willing to pay for options, is still not far from the seven-year low set last month and some 72 percent below a 2011 peak.

CENTRAL BANK PUT

The interest in protecting equity holdings comes after months when ample central bank liquidity and willingness to support markets was effectively seen as a global 'put' option, providing a floor for equities and other risky assets.

"Investors have been reluctant to pay for protection because there hasn't been a need for it as long as central banks keep the tap open. It's as if the Fed and ECB were offering the 'puts' for free, so why would you pay for them?," said Romain Boscher, global head of equities at Amundi, which has 750 billion euros ($1.03 trillion) in assets under management.

The prospect of Fed tapering is changing that perception. Traders say investors are increasingly less willing to sit out any market falls, preferring instead to cut their positions and not risk an even steeper correction.

Over the past two weeks, the pan-European benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 has, on average, seen 7.9 percent higher volumes on down days than up days, according to Thomson Reuters calculations - double the gap over the rest of 2013.

The index is up around 30 percent over the past two years, trading near its highest level since mid-2008.

Underscoring the more cautious mood, inflows from U.S.-based investors into European equities slowed to their lowest since September last week, according to Lipper. EPFR data painted a similar picture.

Equities are still considered to be attractive relative to low-yielding bonds but investors say better opportunities to buy will emerge next year once Fed policy is clearer.

"The way I advise my clients is: 'Listen, you had a great year, why don't you as a bare minimum bring your exposure down to where you started the year, i.e take the 25-30 percent profits you have and then rebase your position,'" said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank.

"It's time to go for preservation of capital, having enjoyed a great year. That doesn't stop me from potentially buying on Jan. 1 if tapering is delayed ... but right now the most conservative, the most likely, scenario for me is to be defensive." (Editing by Susan Fenton)