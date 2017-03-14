By Vikram Subhedar
| LONDON, March 14
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could
cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year
after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading
industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich
Associates found.
The new rules, known as Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive, or MiFID II, aim to make European securities markets
more transparent. One key aspect is that investment banks must
charge fund managers an explicit fee for research rather than
bundling the cost into trading commissions charged to clients,
as at present.
Greenwich Associates, a U.S. based financial markets
consultancy, said nearly 40 percent of asset managers it
surveyed expect a big fall in research spending on research from
about 1.58 billion euros ($1.68 billion) a year at present.
To comply with the new rules, large European and global
asset managers with operations in the region are increasingly
"unbundling" or separating trading costs from research costs
when they pay brokers, Greenwich said.
Jupiter Fund Management said last month it would stop
charging clients for research it buys from banks, joining
Woodford Investment Management, M&G and Baillie Gifford who have
already announced similar measures.
Changes in the way fund managers pay for and consume
research has raised concerns about staffing levels across
analyst teams at large investment banks and has given
independent research firms a fillip.
The Greenwich survey also found numerous U.S. asset managers
with significant business in Britain and Europe are choosing to
adopt MiFID-II practices to simplify research spending across
their businesses, even though regulations do not require it.
($1 = 0.9410 euros)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Catherine Evans)