LONDON, Sept 14 The European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA), one of the region's main regulatory
bodies, raised its market risk indicator to its highest possible
level on Monday.
"Overall, market risks for the European securities markets
have increased," ESMA said in a new report that raised its
market risk warning to "very high".
"This increase is due to high volatilities and fluctuating
performances across asset classes - all of which translates into
elevated risks for investors, market infrastructures and the
financial system at large."
It added that the key risk sources were: "the improved but
uneven economic outlook, ultra-low interest rates, the debt
crisis in the euro area, funding patterns, and potential
weaknesses in market functioning."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Nigel Stephenson)