* Outperformance of budget companies to evaporate
* Cyclicals such as financials to ride stimulus wave
* Online growth, consumer spending help betting firms
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 15 Europe's economic gloom has
helped budget providers push the travel and leisure sector to
outperform in 2012, and while these firms should still lead
peers the sector is set to lose out to cheaper alternatives.
Shares in companies such as budget airline EasyJet,
Accor, which runs Ibis budget hotels, betting firm
William Hill and Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread
have gained 36 to 64 percent this year.
The budget names, from hotels to airlines, have lifted the
STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index by 20 percent,
making it one of the year's top performing sectors even as the
euro zone teeters on the brink of recession.
While constraints on European consumers' spending should see
the budget providers continue to do well, the travel and leisure
sector's outperformance could evaporate over the next six to 12
months.
Easing concerns about a possible euro zone collapse may
encourage investors into assets with more scope to benefit from
recent central bank moves to boost economic growth.
This could particularly help the banks, which are up 12
percent year-to-date. The STOXX Europe 600 index
as a whole is up about 10 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to pump $40 billion into
the economy each month until it sees a sustained upturn in the
jobs market, the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds and
China's move to inject cash into its money market, among other
moves, have prompted some to position for a rebound in firms
most exposed to an improvement in economic output.
Deutsche Bank this month upgraded the banks and insurance
sectors to "overweight" saying it was time to increase exposure
to some of those so-called "cyclical" sectors. Societe Generale
analysts also said financial shares were attractive as sovereign
risk in the euro zone had diminished.
"These (budget) stocks can continue to do well. However,
they are not the type of equities you would expect to be
outperformers in a bull market. There you would expect higher
beta stocks like financials to take the lead," Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
A Reuters poll last month forecast the euro zone's blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 index would rise nearly 12 percent by
mid-2013, while EPFR fund flow data showed the flight of cash
from European stock funds slowed sharply in the third quarter.
Recent moves provide a glimpse of this likely trend. Shares
in EasyJet and Whitbread have gained about 12 percent since the
end of July, while banks and autos are up 15 to 22
percent.
"Probably we have already seen the best of the
outperformance of the companies that offer cheaper
alternatives," said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"Possibly over the coming months, highly cyclical sectors
such as banks start to become more attractive as investors begin
to think about a recovery in the global economy."
The strong gains have also made low-cost providers
relatively expensive compared to other sectors. According to
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, Whitbread now trades at
14.6 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, while
EasyJet is at 9.5 times and William Hill at 12.2 times.
By contrast, UK lender Barclays trades at 6.3 times
and French rival BNP Paribas is at 6.9 times.
POOR CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Among consumer discretionary companies, though, the cheaper
brands still offer value compared to an average
price-to-earnings ratio of around 14, and they are likely to
continue to outperform more expensive names as long as subdued
wage growth constrains Europeans' spending.
"In the short term ... further upside is limited for the
consumer discretionary sector, although the discount retailers
relative to the sector as a whole are likely to outperform,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
Households in the euro zone have struggled since the global
financial crisis of 2008/2009 and only saw disposable incomes
grow during the brief recovery of 2010. Retail sales in the
region barely rose in August.
Tight household budgets have helped shares in Easyjet gain
55 percent so far this year, more than double the average price
rise for European airlines. Associated British Foods,
owner of clothing retailer Primark, is up 18 percent for 2012.
A gloomy outlook and hardship have also lifted the shares of
betting firms, which were already performing well after rapid
growth in their online businesses.
"People like an escape and betting offers that. Betting can
be a relatively cheap form of entertainment," said Chris
Beauchamp, equity analyst at IG Index."
Analysts said consumers were favouring low-ticket items
offering instant gratification such as cinemas and betting
shops. And the trend was likely to continue.
"Consumers have felt a squeeze on their personal finances,
but still need to buy things and go on holidays, so will
naturally look to cut costs where they can," Beauchamp said.