* Budget firms outperform luxury peers after lagging for
five years
* Dividends, earnings expectations look attractive
* Economic surprises positive in Europe, negative in China
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Aug 1 Companies offering budget goods
and services are winning out against the luxury sector in Europe
as cash-strapped households slowly step up spending on cheaper
cars, clothes and holidays.
After lagging for five years, shares in firms catering to
the still cash-conscious but increasingly confident European
consumer are outperforming luxury goods providers, which have
been hit by falling demand in China and the rest of Asia.
As a result, analysts have upgraded earnings forecasts for
firms targeting thriftier customers while downgrading the
outlook for their high-end rivals.
"If there is going to be any spending (in Europe), you would
inevitably expect it to be at the budget end ... I certainly
wouldn't be looking at luxury," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley.
The economic background for the shift is clear in Citi's
Economic Surprise index, which is closely correlated with equity
markets and is used by many investors as a guide to future share
performance. It turned positive in Britain in June
and in the euro zone in late July, reflecting a
nascent recovery fuelled by central bank stimulus and less
government stress on austerity.
By contrast, economic surprises in China have been negative
.
Consumers' taste for budget brands has been evident in
recent company results.
Associated British Foods was boosted by double-digit
sales growth at its Primark discount clothing chain, while
Spanish discount grocer Dia reported strong demand in
its recession-hit home market. {ID:nL6N0FH0K0]
Airlines easyJet and Ryanair did well after
taking over routes abandoned by more upmarket carriers.
A Reuters-compiled basket of such budget-conscious companies
is up 33 percent so far this year, against a rise of 23 percent
for a group of luxury stocks which had enjoyed the stronger
performance over the previous five years.
Underscoring the fledgling nature of the recovery in Europe,
higher prices dented European beer sales at AB InBev,
while auto maker results suggest consumers are still reluctant
to make such large purchases unless they find a bargain.
Tellingly, Renault's results were cushioned by sales
of its budget brands, including Dacia.
GROWTH-SENSITIVE
Budget companies' shares do not come cheap, however, trading
instead on higher ratios than the luxury sector relative to
earnings or book value.
This reflects their higher dividends and expectations of
stronger earnings - Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimates
from the most accurate analysts suggest their annual results
will beat consensus forecasts.
EasyJet and Ryanair are the only European airlines in the
STOXX Europe 600 whose annual consensus earnings
forecasts have been upgraded in the past 30 days, while IAG
, Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France KLM
have all been downgraded, according to StarMine.
"Budget travel companies, or airlines, are ... very
sensitive to growth picking up," said Sharon Bell, European
equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. "Some of the retailers could
benefit as you see better economic growth coming through and
better demand, but they also tend to be a bit less cyclical."