* FX rate to boost sterling value of dollar earnings
* Analysts already raising UK divided forecasts
* 2014, 2015 FTSE 100 dividend futures seen as best bets
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 11 Investors in UK exporters can
look forward to bigger dividend payouts over the next two years
as a slide in sterling leaves companies with overseas earnings
with more cash to return to shareholders.
Sterling is down around 9 percent against the dollar
this year and with authorities showing no inclination to stop
the slide, miners, oil companies and others are able to squeeze
more pounds out of profits made overseas.
UK blue chips generate around 60 percent of their revenues
outside Europe, and the prospect of an exchange rate boost to
dividends positions them well to attract investors seeking
alternative sources of income to replace the low returns on
offer from government bonds.
"About 43 percent of the market dividends are paid in
dollars, so when the dollar appreciates and sterling declines
that clearly gives you a boost," said Simon Gergel, who heads
the European value and income team at Allianz Global Investors.
"And that doesn't include companies like GlaxoSmithKline
which make most of their money overseas but pay the
dividends in sterling. Their underlying operations are overseas
so when sterling devalues, the underlying profitability in
sterling goes up."
The effect can take a little while to filter through, but
markets are already anticipating higher payouts.
The 2014 dividend future on the FTSE 100, which allows
investors to make direct bets on the aggregate level of payouts
from the index constituents, has risen 5.1 percent in the past
month, in contrast to a gain of less than 2 percent in
the equivalent contract for euro zone blue chips.
The latest Reuters foreign exchange poll shows sterling
staying around current levels versus the euro and the dollar in
coming months, but analysts see a greater risk of further
weakness than of strength.
Deutsche Bank estimates a 5 percent fall in the
sterling/dollar rate would lead to a 2.2 percent rise in FTSE
2014 and 2015 dividend futures through currency effect alone.
British dividend-focused exchange-traded products (ETPs)
have seen $80 million of inflows so far this year and an average
9.43 percent increase in net asset value, Markit data shows.
Signs of UK companies' dividend growth outstripping that of
euro zone firms are already clear. In the first two months of
the year, 58 percent of dividend announcements in Britain have
been increases, against 48 percent in Europe, research from
Deutsche Bank showed.
"The culture of dividend paying in the UK is much more
embedded. Companies are much more reticent to trim dividends on
a one-year basis and then bring it back, whereas in Europe
companies are much more fluid," said Gergel at Allianz.
Cheered in part by promises of higher future payouts from
the companies themselves, including from heavyweight HSBC
, analysts are also raising forecasts.
"Over the next 12 months, investors will earn 5.9 billion
pounds from HSBC, depending on exchange rates, more than 600
million more than over the last year. That is enough to nudge
our forecast for all UK Plc's dividends for the full year up 200
million pounds to 80.6 billion," Justin Cooper, CEO of Capita
Registrars, said in a statement.
In the past 30 days, Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates
of British dividends for this year and next have risen by 0.6
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while those for the euro
zone are down 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said they had upgraded their FTSE
100 dividend forecasts after a strong dividend season and due to
the weaker pound.
"Performance remains strong and liquidity is low, but upside
on 2014/15 still looks attractive," they added in a note
forecasting a potential rise of 9.0 percent and 17.8 percent,
respectively, for the two dividend futures contracts.
However, the exchange rate boost to dividends is not a
result of fundamental changes to the companies' prospects so
higher payouts should not necessarily be seen as a precursor of
stronger earnings growth.
"Clearly an increase in dividend shows a lot of confidence
on behalf of the management in the strength of the company. But
we strongly believe that you have to look deeper ... at how
sustainable dividends are," said Andreas Zoellinger, co-manager
of BlackRock's Continental European Income fund.
($1 = 0.6645 British pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)