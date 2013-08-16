(Repeats story run on Thursday.)

* Weaker bank profits seen negative for European equities

* European equity rally still lags US stock markets

* US banks benefit after cleaning up their balance sheets

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 15 Muted earnings at Europe's heavyweight banks are weighing on the region's broader equity rally and could hobble Europe's attempt to match Wall Street and set record highs.

Banking shares are the region's biggest sector, accounting for 22 percent of the STOXX Europe 600.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index is up 12 percent this year on signs the euro zone economy will gradually recover from the sovereign debt crisis and thanks to accommodative central bank policy. Yet it lags a 27 percent gain in the S&P 500 Diversified Financials Index, covering major Wall Street banks.

That chimes with broader market trends, with Wall Street setting record highs while Europe's markets are still a third below their all-time peaks, despite an 8 percent gain this year for the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

A look at banks' second-quarter earnings portrays a similar European underperformance, which shows no sign of ending.

Although 82 percent of Europe's banks beat or met analyst expectations with second-quarter results, those wins came from a very low base. Earnings were up just 3.7 percent year-on-year against a 28.9 percent rise reported by U.S. lenders, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

That trend is expected to continue, with analysts still downgrading forecasts for European banks, while the earnings momentum for U.S. peers has been positive since early 2013, as Wall Street analysts raise estimates, according to Datastream.

Adrian van den Bok, chief trader and deputy chief investment officer at SteppenWolf Capital LLC, said the risk of European banks having to raise capital to pass regulatory tests and lingering concerns over their exposure to euro zone sovereign bonds could be a further drag.

"European banks are still going through a re-capitalisation, and until uncertainty surrounding the European sovereigns dissipates, why should European equities outperform?" he said.

Societe Generale strategists wrote this week that U.S. companies' overall earnings' outperformance mainly reflected higher profits at U.S. banks.

U.S bank earnings are on average about 15 percent below the peaks of 2007, while European bank earnings are still 30 percent below their highs, Datastream data shows, reflecting the stronger state of the U.S economy.

DRAG ON THE MARKET

While most expect the earnings of European banks to improve, and dividend payouts should increase, the gap with their U.S. peers is unlikely to close quickly and should remain a drag on the broader market.

According to StarMine, European banks' earnings per share are set to rise by 9.2 percent a year for the next five years, compared with growth of 11.2 percent over the same period for financials in the S&P 500 index.

That relative earnings strength has been helped by the fact that U.S. banks largely cleaned up their balance sheets after taking hits in the financial crisis, while European lenders are still trying to plug holes.

Britain's Barclays, for example, this month started work on a 5.8 billion pound ($9 billion) share sale, while the capital position of German banks has also come under scrutiny.

"If you fear a continuation of the political malaise that has dogged sentiment over recent years and also expect banks to be forced to raise more capital after their recent rally, then you probably wouldn't rush to buy Europe," said Tim Gregory, head of equities at Psigma Investment Management. ($1 = 0.6460 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Susan Fenton)