* DAX second best performer in Q3 in Europe
* Favoured by more cautious investors returning to euro zone
* Cyclical weightings to benefit from global improvement
* Euro zone collapse, or crisis resolution pose risk
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 10 German equities are proving to be
more than just a bolthole from the euro zone's debt storm and
muted company valuations and a cheap euro mean it should do well
unless the crisis deteriorates markedly or is fully resolved.
Exporters with a global reach, an economy that has stayed
out of recession, and an abundance of solid household names made
Germany a top pick for those who wanted to - or had to - invest
in euro zone equities when the currency union's future looked in
question earlier this year.
But the same characteristics are now attracting the more
cautious investors who had stayed away from the region until
July, when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he
would do whatever it took to preserve the euro.
That helped Germany's DAX equity index gain 12.5
percent in the third quarter - the second best showing in Europe
after volatile and risk-sensitive Greece. Comparative
valuations suggest that rise may have further to run.
"Clearly Germany is in better shape than everybody else. If
you want to buy a country that is not risky and is relatively
cheap, Germany fits the bill," said Fabio Di Giansante, senior
portfolio manager for Pioneer Investments in Dublin, who manages
around 800 million euros and whose top picks in Germany include
Adidas and Continental.
Germany was also one of the places chosen by ABN Amro
Private Banking, which manages 146 billion euros, when it turned
overweight on European equities last month for the first time
since 2010, cheered by the ECB's policy actions.
The appeal of German equities is highlighted by Lipper data,
which shows European-based funds with over $100 million in
assets have on average raised their allocation to Germany to
17.4 percent this year from 16.8 percent in 2011, while
decreasing holdings of France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.
ECONOMIC EXPOSURE
Germany's financial markets have benefitted almost across
the board from investors' need for a safe haven from the euro
zone storm and a sagging global growth outlook that classically
drives players out of stocks and into bonds and cash.
In such times, Germany is underpinned by solid state
finances and a relatively stable economy.
But its equity market also benefits from any sign the world
economy is improving since cyclical consumer goods and services,
industrials and materials account for around 45 percent of the
index.
By comparison, the volatile financial sector has the biggest
weight in the EuroSTOXX 50.
"I am overweight Germany because valuation on the German
market is pretty low and it will be probably the main
beneficiary in Europe if you get global growth projections
starting to rise," said Kevin Lilley, European equities fund
manager at Old Mutual Asset Managers.
The DAX still looks cheap on some measures. For example, the
index, which is around 7,250 points, is trading at 10.4 times
the earnings of its component companies, below the ratio's
10-year average of 11.8 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"By historical comparison, that is not an especially
ambitious valuation, so further price gains are quite possible
in coming months," M.M. Warburg & Co said in a strategy note.
"Even reaching and surpassing old DAX levels just above
8,000 points cannot be ruled out from a valuation standpoint."
Germany's valuation looks particularly attractive if solid
earnings expectations are taken into account.
Corporate profits are expected to grow 7.3 percent this year
according to Starmine SmartEstimates. By contrast, Spanish
earnings are seen slumping by 45 percent but Spain's IBEX
has a higher price-to-earning ratio, of 11.1.
Meanwhile, a retreat in the euro, which has lost 4.5 percent
on a trade-weighted basis from February peaks, has made
German exports cheaper for foreign buyers. It is a trend that is
expected to continue, according to a Reuters poll.
Exchange rates are one reason BNP Paribas strategists picked
Germany as their preferred investment region. They recommend
long bets on the DAX with short positions on the Russell index
of U.S. small caps or Japan's Nikkei.
RISKS ON BOTH SIDES
The DAX's strong export focus comes with a price, as was
seen in August 2011, when weak U.S. data sparked a slide that
saw the index shed a fifth of its value in its worst monthly
showing in nearly a decade.
Then, its safe haven appeal soon reasserted itself, and it
outperformed EuroSTOXX 50 in 10 of the subsequent 13 months.
But the global backdrop, in particular any sharp slowdown in
China, remains a risk, albeit one that could be partly offset by
strength in Germany's domestic economy.
There are also risks from euro zone developments.
A resolution of the immediate crisis that is sufficient to
at least make investments in the likes of Spain or Italy more
palatable, could draw some of the most cautious investors, such
as foreign mutual funds, to pull some funds out of Germany.
"I wouldn't be surprised that as soon as they've taken up
their weighting (in euro zone), that they will then take their
weighting out of Germany more in to the rest," said Andy Ash,
head of sales at Monument Securities.
Conversely, despite its safe haven status, Germany cannot
avoid being tainted if the euro zone crisis deteriorates
markedly and concerns resurface about the future of the union.
It is Berlin who is largely funding the hundreds of billions
of euros already handed out in bailouts and if officials
ultimately fail to rescue the euro, or later that could come
home to roost.
"I still see (Germany) as one of the more secure places in
Europe but the main reason why people have been worried about
(it) is that they are one of the few countries that are able to
help out if problems develop in southern Europe," said Per
Kongsgaard, portfolio manager at Jyske Invest.