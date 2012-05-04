* Relative value key as markets stutter
* Search for shelter makes safe havens look expensive
* AXA lowly valued compared with German peers
* Tui Travel cheap against Accor on 17 times PE
By David Brett
LONDON, May 4 European equity markets are
expected to trade flat in coming months against a backdrop of
the still unresolved euro zone debt crisis but savvy investors
may still be able to turn a profit by picking stocks left
underpriced in the rush for safety.
Cash pumped into markets by central banks since late last
year has helped propel Germany's benchmark DAX stocks index
15 percent higher so far in 2012 and boosted the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 by nearly 5 percent.
Beaten down basic resources and banking stocks led a rally
which began back in December. But as doubts re-emerged about
Spain's ability to pay its debts, muddying the outlook for
growth, investors pulled back from riskier assets and piled into
defensive stocks, such as food and beverages, driving their
prices higher.
Equity markets, however, have been in a fairly tight range
for the past month, as investors wait cautiously for
governments' and central banks' next move, a trend that
strategists say could continue over the next few months.
This has left some sectors and companies within sectors
relatively undervalued compared with peers and other assets, as
valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings (PE) and yields
diverge the more investors pile into safe havens.
"Relative value is going to be a good strategy. To some
extent people have been hiding in ... highly-rated defensive
sectors," said Edmund Shing, European equity strategist at
Barclays.
Shing highlighted the underperformance of the oils sectors
which has been battered in 2012 on political and
earnings uncertainty but, on a PE of 8.4 times and dividend
yield of more than four times, looks relatively attractive.
He said oils trade on half the PE of defensive equities,
such as food and beverages, and on a yield basis offer more than
relatively safe-haven bonds of drug firm Pfizer
, which come with a coupon of just 1.8 percent.
"The PE ratings on sectors like food and beverages have gone
up and there will come a point where people will rotate, and all
it will take is a little bit of visibility and stability at the
macroeconomic level," Shing said.
At times of optimisim, investors tend to shift into riskier
sectors - cheapened in times of uncertainty - and the positions
are then reversed when risk aversion picks up.
On a market implied 10-year earnings per share compound
annual growth rate (EPS CAGR), analysts are expecting earnings
in the consumer staples sector in developed Europe to grow by
5.6 percent with shares trading on PEs around 16 times. By
comparison, the U.S. sector trades on a similar PE but earnings
are seen growing 9.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
"Staples are trading on a premium to the market and that can
only be justified if you take an extremely bearish view on
either the U.S. or euro zone recovery," Ewen Stewart, strategist
at Investec, said.
CONSUMING DIVERGENCE
The hunger for defensives has left some riskier assets
trading on deeply discounted PEs, such as insurers on
7.4 times, as Europe's debt problems have weighed on sentiment.
Justin Haque, a trader at Hobart Capital Markets, said a way
to play the insurance sector without betting strongly on a
recovery in Europe was to buy French firm Axa on 5.3
times 12-month forward PE with a dividend yield around 7.6
percent, and sell German peers Allianz or Zurich
Financial, both of which have a PE of 7 or higher.
Too much uncertainty has been priced into AXA's valuation,
which has been hit hard in recent weeks due to a downturn in
macro/market sentiment over the possible impact of a change of
government in France, Haque said.
Sectors which share a similar consumer base also offer
opportunities. Europe's largest hotel group, Accor,
trades on a 12-month forward PE of 17.1 times, more than double
the ratio for travel firm Tui Travel, despite competing
for the same type of customer base and competition in Tui's
market waning.
In the UK, food producers Unilever, AB Foods
and Tate & Lyle trade on forward PEs of more
than 12 times, while the supermarkets are all on less than 10.5
times, despite offering higher dividend yields.
While saying that structural concerns surrounding the
retailers remain, Deutsche Bank said: "It's easy for positions
like this (the widening PE gap between food producers and
retailers) to extend during periods of macro uncertainty. The
differential may have widened too far and there is a risk it has
turned into lazy positioning."