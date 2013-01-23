* Euro STOXX 50 price/earnings ratio above 5-yr average
* Healthcare still looks cheap among defensives
* Financials attractive, especially vs book value
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Jan 23 European equities no longer look
cheap but there are pockets of value in some surprising places.
After gaining 33 percent in eight months, the Euro STOXX 50
index of euro zone blue chips is at its most
expensive in nearly three years when prices are compared with
how much firms are expected to earn over the next 12 months.
But the temptation to sell two of the region's biggest
gainers - financials and German shares - could prove costly
given they are still attractive on several measures of value.
"Cheap has quickly become less cheap. We suggest that
investors are more selective on risk in the near term," said
Jonathan Stubbs, European equity strategist at Citi, who favours
the financial sector.
Bank stocks were hit hard during the financial crisis and
again during the euro zone crisis because of their exposure to
troubled sovereign debt.
They have rebounded but remain one of the cheapest sectors
in Europe on a price/earnings basis and look especially cheap
when shares are compared with the value of the assets on the
company's books - the price/book ratio.
Concern about the quality and value of these assets was
fanned by the big writedowns seen during the crisis. As a
result, banks are trading nearly a third below the 10-year
average of their price/book ratio, say strategists at HSBC.
They like the sector and also highlight tech hardware,
energy, telecoms, media and healthcare as being undervalued in
Europe even after the recent broad equity market rally.
Healthcare, which is traditionally seen as a defensive
sector given people need medicines even in times of recession,
is an attractive proposition for more cautious investors,
according to some analysts.
"In healthcare you've got, in some cases, dividend yields
approaching 6 percent, which are backed by free cash flow and
supported by some earnings growth," said Raj Tanna, European
equity strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"It is the cheapest defensive sector out there. There are
reasons for this discount, but there is also clearly an
opportunity there."
By contrast, other defensive sectors, like consumer staples
are already above their 10-year average when it comes to looking
at the price/earnings ratio.
Tanna therefore recommends focusing on more attractively
valued cyclicals such as industrials, which he expects to
benefit as the global economy picks up.
UNDEMANDING VALUATIONS
Looking at national indices, Germany is still trading at a
discount to the broader European market on a 12-month forward
price/earnings basis, despite the DAX's near 30 percent gain in
2012 and its status as a 'safe haven' within the euro zone.
This "undemanding" valuation, coupled with prospects for
earnings growth, has prompted HSBC to raise Germany to
'overweight' from 'neutral'.
Meanwhile, Spain and Italy no longer look
cheap compared with their companies' recent earnings history,
but are attractive on a price-to-book basis.
They might therefore appeal to investors who are willing to
bet that the worst of the euro zone crisis is over and who are
not overly concerned by Italy's national elections in February.
"Italy, in particular, for us is a very interesting market.
There are some quality companies and clearly the multiples have
been dragged down by political fears," said Ian Richards, head
of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas.
Still, pre-crisis valuations won't be seen for a while, with
the EuroSTOXX 50 trading on less than 11 times its expected
earnings over the next 12 months - some way below the 13.3 times
averaged over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters
DataStream.
"We don't think valuations are going to go up a lot from
here, although they still provide an attractive platform if you
are taking a three- to five-year view," said Peter Oppenheimer,
chief European equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.