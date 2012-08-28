* Demand up for "straddle" options on Euro STOXX 50

* Investors seek protection before eventful month

* Bets based on rise in volatility, direction unsure

* Euro zone, central bank measures to drive moves

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 28 Investors are betting on greater volatility in European stock markets next month by buying options to protect themselves against major moves up or down triggered by events in the euro zone and United States.

Each-way bets expiring on Sept. 21 are in demand, traders said, in the run-up to events that could result in fresh economic stimulus cash being pumped into markets and new plans to fight the euro zone debt crisis. Or not.

"Investors remain very cautious. A lot of investors we speak to want to remain protected against any big market moves," said Deutsche Bank's European head of options strategy, Simon Carter.

Potential triggers are U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings, ECB plans to buy peripheral euro zone debt, Dutch elections, a potential bailout of Spain, a German court ruling that may stop it and developments in bailed-out Greece.

Weighty questions with uncertain outcomes have fuelled demand for short-term "straddle" options on the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which allow investors to cash in on any increase in market volatility without taking a firm punt on the direction.

"You're aiming to win every time you get a big movement, the volatility goes up and you win. Much of the volume is for September expiry dates," said Charles Annandale, head of equity derivative sales at broker XBZ Ltd.

The "straddle" entails buying or selling an equal number of "puts", or bets that the market will fall, and "call" bets the market will rise, with the same terms and at the same time. The more the index moves, the more profitable the bet.

Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note this week that the most sought-after option maturing in September on the Euro STOXX 50 was a "call" that would be triggered at 2,600 points, or about 7 percent above the current level, with a notional volume of 1.3 billion euros traded.

The next most traded was a "call" at 2,500 points, which kicks in after a 3 percent rise in the underlying cash index. But, in a sign of hesitation over which way the market will move, a "put" at 2,300 points, equivalent to a 6 percent fall from current levels, was the third most traded.

SG equity derivatives strategist Vincent Cassot said clients had started to switch to selling "calls" with one-year maturities at the end of last week, highlighting investors' uncertainty.

The Euro STOXX Volatility index has fallen roughly 35 percent from a year-high 38.31 points reached in early June to around 25 points. However, it has risen nearly 20 percent over the last week -- rising from 21 points.

TOO LOW

"We're looking at strategies that could benefit from the volatility and I would not be a seller of volatility now. It seems to me to be far too low," said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.

By comparison, Euro STOXX volatility hit a high of 59.80 in August 2011, when concerns Greece could be forced into an unruly exit from the euro zone emerged, and 87.88 at the height of the financial crisis in October 2008.

According to the Eurex derivatives exchange, the use of "straddles" on the Euro STOXX 50 index rose 5 percent year-on-year in July, with 26.8 million contracts sold, and dealers said that trend had continued so far in August.

Such trades will remain popular while doubts remain over the timing and extent of any new intervention by the ECB, said Charles de Roeper, head of marketing and trading at Berkeley Futures Limited.

"In the past few years of the euro crisis many such opportunities have arisen, as the market has swung violently on expectation and reverted on the fact. It is something we're looking at all the time," he said. (Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)