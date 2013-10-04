* Profit warnings spark concern before Q3 earnings
* Cyclical stocks seen falling most on poor results
* Tech, semiconductors, autos the most shorted sectors
LONDON, Oct 4 A batch of profit warnings from
European companies bodes ill for the third-quarter earnings
season, which could erase the region's equity market recent
outperformance over the United States.
The STOXX Europe 600 index rose around 9 percent in
the July-September quarter, beating the S&P 500's near 5
percent gain as European economic data picked up just as
uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy and spending surfaced.
Profit warnings over the past two weeks from consumer goods
group Unilever and cruise operator Carnival,
among others, have dampened expectations for stronger earnings,
which investors had been counting on to keep Europe's equity
rally on track.
Top-rated analysts see STOXX Europe 600 third-quarter
earnings per share falling 6.6 percent year-on-year, against a
4.6 percent rise seen for the S&P 500, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates data.
Analysts have trimmed their 2013 earnings estimates for the
Euro STOXX 600 by 3 percent since the start of the third
quarter, with cyclical sectors seeing some of the sharpest
downgrades, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have been cut by only 0.3
percent.
The downgrades have not halted the equity rally, mainly
because monetary stimulus from global central banks has
supported share markets. That has helped drive the S&P 500 up
17.7 percent in 2013 and the STOXX Europe 600 up 10.7 percent.
Stocks in sectors like autos and miners, which are exposed
to the economic cycle, could prove the top casualties since they
rose strongly in the third quarter and because downbeat earnings
may cast doubt over the vigour of the recovery.
European equities surged at the start of September as strong
purchasing managers' surveys suggested business activity was
rebounding. But analysts highlight a possible lag between an
improvement in fundamentals and corporate earnings.
After a weak start to 2013, companies had been relying on a
pick-up in the second half to boost their full-year numbers.
"Either they've got to make the numbers and keep the
full-year guidance or say 'there's no way we're going to make
that number' and have to bring it down ... I think this year
we're in a situation where the fundamentals are not going to
come through," BTIG strategist Nick Xanders said.
He reckons that if earnings estimates are realised, U.S.
shares will tread water in the coming months given the
government shutdown, while European equities will weaken, wiping
out their recent outperformance.
BANKS VULNERABLE
The reporting season in Europe gets under way in earnest in
the week starting Oct. 21, trailing U.S. reports which kick off
with numbers from aluminium producer Alcoa on Oct. 8.
"The profit warnings ... are just a reminder that we're not
out of the woods yet, and valuations still have to reflect that
- maybe the move that we've seen in the last few months is
pricing in the good news a bit too early," Peel Hunt equity
strategist Ian Williams said.
Analysts predict earnings per share growth of just 0.2
percent for 2013, against 9.9 percent at the start of the year,
continuing a theme of the last two years when forecasts were
also progressively downgraded, Datastream shows.
The gains in European markets make share prices more
vulnerable in case of potential earnings' misses.
The STOXX Europe 600 is trading on a 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio of 12.9 times, according to Datastream,
with the S&P 500 on 14.2 times.
"If you do disappoint, you are going to see a pull-back with
valuations having gone up a good deal," said Richard Champion,
chief investment officer at Sanlam Private Investments (UK) Ltd.
"If you look at the sectors which have shown relative
strength in Europe - banks, airlines, industrials, autos - for
me those are the ones that are the most exposed to significant
downside."
Technology and real estate are the most expensive sectors in
Europe, trading on respective 12-month forward price/earnings
ratios of 19.7 times and 18.4 times, Datastream shows.
There are signs investors are wary of some sectors. The tech
hardware, semiconductor and auto sectors are being targeted by
short sellers, with 7 percent, 3.8 percent and 3 percent
respectively of shares on loan, Markit data shows.
"Earnings ... will be difficult and therefore the market is
likely to have a turbulent period and some correction," said
Stan Pearson, head of European equities at Standard Life
Investments.