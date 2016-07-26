* Tech shares jump even as earnings expectations slump
* Share rally boosted by M&A hopes, weaker euro
* Chart on tech shares and EPS: bit.ly/2a1Z9bk
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 26 European technology shares hit
their highest level this year on Tuesday, disconnecting from
earnings downgrades and riding on hopes of merger activity and
improved competitiveness from a weaker euro.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index has rallied
nearly 20 percent from a trough hit after Britain's June 23 vote
to leave the European Union rattled European markets.
SoftBank's move last week to acquire Britain's most
valuable tech firm ARM for $32 billion has spurred hopes
of more deal making in the sector, lifting valuations even as
expectations for earnings growth have remained
depressed.
The sector also stands to benefit from a more than 5 percent
drop in the euro against the dollar since early May, as many
European tech companies have costs in euros but earn revenues in
the U.S. currency, analysts said.
The sector trades at 17.8 times forward earnings, a 10
percent premium over its average over the past decade, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Earnings expectations for the sector have come off since the
start of the year, with analysts now forecasting that earnings
per share will fall by 4 percent for 2016. In January they were
expected to rise 17 percent. bit.ly/2a1Z9bk
That leads some analysts to predict shares are close to
peaking.
"It seems that we are trading near the peak levels in the
sector," said Veysel Taze, senior analyst at Oddo Seydler Bank.
Tech companies that serve the automobile and other
consumer-related sectors should do well, but those dependent on
growth of mobile devices are likely to struggle as smartphone
sales slow, Taze said.
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar and Susan Fenton)