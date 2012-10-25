* Europe to outperform Wall St if U.S. buyers return

* Spain rescue needed to lure many overseas buyers

* U.S. fiscal challenge a further reason to prefer Europe

* Weak earnings outlook remains a hurdle

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 25 European equities should outperform Wall Street next year if a Spanish bailout and better earnings prospects lure back U.S. investors who have shunned the region on fears of a euro break up.

Euro zone blue chip stocks have outpaced their U.S. peers by around 13 percent since late July when the European Central Bank pledged to save the euro and buy the debt of countries that seek aid, with Spain tipped as first in line.

U.S. mutual funds, with $15 trillion invested, have largely sat out the rally, keeping their allocation to the bloc stable at a low 11 percent between June and September, a Reuters poll showed.

They cited uncertainty over a Spanish rescue and frictions among euro zone countries over the conditions for securing aid.

This leaves scope for further outperformance by European shares if Spain secures a bailout, strategists said.

"There is potential for outperformance of euro zone equities against the rest of the world when U.S investors... realise that this plan for Spain has a bigger probability to be successful," Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Societe Generale in Paris, said.

"U.S. investors are, alongside the oil money, the biggest investors in the world so when they move they can be very big."

The absence of U.S. buyers has been a major factor behind euro zone equities' 60 percent underperformance relative to Wall Street since 2009.

U.S. international equity funds, which invest most of their $1.2 trillion abroad, have kept their allocation to Europe stable at 37 percent this year, compared with 40-42 percent three years ago, Lipper data showed.

Patrick Moonen, a senior strategist at ING in Amsterdam, estimates a return of overseas, including U.S., buyers would help European shares outperform Wall Street by 6-8 percent.

"What we need to see (for U.S. investors to come back) is not only a further decrease in the systemic risk in the euro zone, but also a decrease in the recessionary risk," he said.

Concern the past year's 33 percent Wall Street rally may run out of steam if U.S. lawmakers fail to reach a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of government spending cuts and tax rises may also encourage U.S. investors to look to Europe, Moonen added.

EARNINGS DRAG

On the other hand, still sluggish earnings growth in Europe -- a possible drag on corporate profits and share prices over the next couple of months -- could be a disincentive.

Downgrades to euro zone earnings estimates have outweighed upgrades by more than 5 percent in the last three months, Datastream data showed, with much of the region in recession.

"(The ECB) has taken some of the tail risk off but you still have a very challenging economic environment," said Charles Shriver, chairman of the investment advisory committee at Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price.

The company has $540 billion under management from retail investors and institutions, with 70 percent of its equity portfolio in the United States. Shriver said any increase in its European exposure would depend on better earnings prospects.

Strategists mostly expected consensus profit outlooks to fall for a further few months, but some were already advising investors to take positions in Europe, in anticipation of an upturn in earnings momentum.

"If you're a longer-term investor I think you should be moving into euro zone equities now and build on that position over the next year," Daniel Morris, a global strategist at JPMorgan said.

"At this point over the next year or so I would look for an outperformance of European over U.S. equities."

An uptick in euro zone earnings would also strengthen the valuation case for European equities, based on a widely used measure of how the price of a company's stock compares with the profit that analysts expect the firm to report in a year's time.

The recent rally in euro zone shares came at a time of falling earnings estimates, leaving the shares trading at 10.5 times their forecast earnings and reducing their discount to Wall Street to 20 percent, in line with the average over the past 10 years, Datastream data showed.

This means an increase in European corporate earnings expectations would leave the region's shares looking cheap.

"If the (earnings) situation stabilises...people would be much more confident chasing valuations on the market and the euro zone would look inexpensive," David L. Donabedian, chief investment officer of Invesco's Atlantic Trust in Atlanta, said.

The trust, which manages about $18.5 billion, has maintained its zero allocation in European shares and Donabedian said he would need to see Spain secure a rescue and a rise in earnings expectations before buying back into Europe.