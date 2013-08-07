* Investors buying Sept, Oct puts on EuroSTOXX 50 index
* Two-month implied volatility picking up in FX
* MS recommends selling euro/dollar into German election
* Bonds calm for now but sensitive to Italian politics
By Toni Vorobyova and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 7 Europe's financial markets could
be in for a stormy September: Some investors are already
preparing for turbulence from the German elections and a key
U.S. central bank meeting.
So far, a quiet summer with a benign company earnings season
in Europe has depressed volatility across markets to multi-month
lows. But this has opened up opportunity to put on relatively
cheap bets using options for potentially more action in autumn.
Two events in September could produce the turbulence. The
big question in markets for months has been when the U.S.
Federal Reserve might begin to scale back - or "taper" in the
jargon - its monetary stimulus that has supported assets across
the globe. The answer may come at a Fed meeting on Sept. 17-18.
Just days later, Germans go to the polls. Although Angela
Merkel is expected to remain chancellor, the run-up to the vote
has frozen European Union decision-making and kept a lid on
potential political flashpoints, for example in Italy.
In between, the quarterly expiry of options on many assets
could exacerbate volatility by leaving some investors scrambling
for cover as their positions expire.
For good measure, a German court ruling on the legality of
the European Central Bank's bond-buying program is due after the
elections.
There are early signs that currency and equity markets are
starting to prepare. In the past two weeks, investors have put
on twice as many negative bets on the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro
zone blue-chips for September as positive ones, based on trading
of put and call options - sell and buy instructions - on the
Eurex exchange.
"My expectation would be that as you come into these events
and they come more to the forefront, you could see short-dated
vol(atility) tick up from the low levels," said Pam Finelli,
head of European equity derivatives strategy at Deutsche Bank.
Implied volatility on euro zone equities, seen as a crude
barometer for risk aversion based on how much investors are
willing to pay for options, has fallen some 16 percent in the
past month to among the year's lowest levels.
But it has fallen less on the two- and three-month
horizon than for the one month, implying
expectation of more turbulence in September and October.
"What we've been recommending clients is that if you want to
get exposed to the upside, you may as well get it via options,
using calls, given that vol is so cheap. It is also a good time
to put some bets into year end if you are still fully exposed,"
said a senior trader at a major investment bank.
In the foreign exchange markets, euro/dollar two-month
implied volatilities have picked up and now trade
above their six-month lows struck in late July.
"There is some demand for options covering both the (Fed
meeting) as well as the German general election," said a chief
options trader at an European bank.
He added that risk reversals, a gauge of relative demand for
put and call options, showed investors were uncertain which way
the exchange rate would head for once the German vote and the
Fed meeting were over.
"While investors are betting on more volatility post-Fed
meeting) and the German elections, they are not sure about the
direction," he said.
The reflects investor uncertainty over whether the Fed will
start to unwind its stimulus - to the likely detriment of
equities and the benefit of bonds and the dollar - next month
and how quick the process might be.
POLITICAL SWITCH
In Germany, investors will want to know whether the new
government will take a more or less strict line on troubled euro
zone counties and on the tentative political switch in the bloc
towards a focus on economic growth rather than austerity.
In equities, Deutsche Bank recommends buying an options
structure which will cash in if the EuroSTOXX 50 volatility
index is between 22 and 27 on the Sept. 18 expiry - implying an
increase of 20 to 48 percent from now.
In currencies Morgan Stanley suggests a direction bet.
"Markets seem to be treating the outcome of the upcoming
German general election as a non-event. We disagree and look to
sell euro/dollar near the important $1.3420 level," said
the firm's European currency strategist Ian Stannard.
In bond markets, investors are particularly sensitive to a
potential flare-up of tensions in Italy where lawmakers will
decide later in the year whether former Premier Silvio
Berlusconi will retain his parliamentary seat after his
conviction for tax fraud.
"No one wants to take a short position (in Italian bonds) at
the moment. People will probably wait until we are closer to the
situation heating up again," Sunrise Brokers head of research
Gianluca Ziglio said.
