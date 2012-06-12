June 12 An Austrian pay TV company, part owned
by News Corp, is not entitled to payments from a rival
broadcaster using its soccer coverage for clips in news reports,
an adviser to Europe's highest court said on Tuesday.
Although being played out in one of Europe's smaller TV
markets, the case is likely to be widely watched across the
continent, where offshoots of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp have
bought up live rights to sports to encourage consumers to sign
up for pay TV services.
Under a European Union directive, a channel with exclusive
rights to sports events must let others access the signal to
choose short extracts to show in news bulletins. This access
must be provided at cost price.
Sky Sport Austria wanted to be able to charge public
broadcaster ORF for access to clips involving Austrian teams
playing in soccer's Europa League. The cost of the access was
zero in this case so no payment was made.
Yves Bot, an advocate-general at the Luxembourg-based EU
Court of Justice (ECJ), said the limitation on charges was
justified. ECJ judges will now examine the case after Bot's
non-binding opinion.
Bot noted that access was granted only for events which were
of high public interest and then only for extracts of 90 seconds
or less. Secondary broadcasters also have to identify where the
extracts came from, generating publicity for the rights holder.
Sky Sport Austria is part of Sky Deutschland,
49.9 percent owned by News Corp.