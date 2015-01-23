LONDON Jan 23 Europe recommended seven new
drugs for approval on Friday, including two antibiotics for skin
infections and a new treatment option for HIV.
Regulator European Medicines Agency gave the green light to
The Medicines Company's oritavancin and Cubist
Pharmaceuticals tedizolid phosphate for the treatment
of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
It also recommended for approval Merck & Co's
combination of lamivudine and raltegravir for HIV, and Santen's
ciclosporin for severe keretitis.
The Medicines Company's drug cangrelor for the reduction of
thrombotic cardiovascular events was also recommended for
approval, as was its Raplixa, a fibrinogen and thrombin powder,
for improvement of haemostasis.
Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker,
said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from
the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment
Saxenda.
