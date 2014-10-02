* Independent researchers able to download, reassess data
* Critics complain industry still has some power to redact
LONDON, Oct 2 Europe's medicines regulator has
endorsed a scheme to publish detailed clinical reports
underpinning new drug approvals from next year, though
campaigners for full transparency said they were concerned some
data would still be missing.
The London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been at
the centre of a row about divulging trials data for the past two
years, following concerns over undisclosed data for certain
drugs such as Roche's flu pill Tamiflu.
Critics of the pharmaceuticals industry argue that free
access to such data is essential, so that independent experts
can test claims made about prescription drugs. But some
companies have fought to keep the information private.
The EMA -- Europe's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration -- said on Thursday its management board had
unanimously adopted a policy to publish all clinical reports for
new drugs from 2015.
Importantly, outside researchers will be free to download and
save the information, allowing them to reassess large data sets
-- something the EMA had at one stage been reluctant to permit.
Tracey Brown, managing director of the group Sense About
Science, which has campaigned against clinical trials secrecy,
said she was pleased the EMA had reversed a "ridiculous"
proposal that would have meant researchers could only see
information from clinical trials on-screen in a sealed room.
"However, it is still the case that trial sponsors (drug
companies) can cut out any information they don't want others to
see," she said.
The agency's new policy states that "in limited instances",
information that may be considered commercially confidential
will be redacted from the clinical reports.
TAMIFLU SHOWDOWN
In the case of Tamiflu, researchers fought for years to get
full data from Roche in the belief that governments who
stockpiled it were wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose
effectiveness was in doubt. Roche has always insisted its
medicine has clear benefits.
Other firms, meanwhile, have tried to stop previous EMA
moves to release drug information, with AbbVie
challenging a plan to give outsiders access to data on its
top-selling rheumatoid arthritis medicine Humira. AbbVie later
withdrew a lawsuit after the EMA agreed to keep certain
commercially sensitive information secret.
Guido Rasi, the EMA's executive director, said the balanced
approach now adopted by the agency set a new standard for
transparency and would increase public confidence in its
decision-making process.
"This unprecedented level of access to clinical reports will
benefit patients, healthcare professionals, academia and
industry," he said in a statement.
The new transparency programme will be implemented in
phases, with clinical reports to be published for all new drugs
submitted for approval from Jan. 1. For new uses of existing
medicines, the rules take effect from July 1.
The EMA also plans eventually to make available anonymised
individual patient data, but said it would first hold further
consultations to address various legal and technical issues.
Ben Goldacre, a British doctor and author who has led a
campaign called AllTrials urging study disclosure, said the EMA
move was a step forward but there would still be major gaps in
clinical trials data.
The EMA only holds clinical study reports for a small
proportion of all the trials done on all the medicines used by
doctors today and there was still a need for a radical overhaul
giving retrospective transparency, he said.
