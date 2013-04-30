* EU court stops EMA releasing AbbVie, InterMune drug data
* Medicines agency says will appeal interim ruling
* EMA head says public distrust makes transparency vital
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 30 The head of Europe's medicines
regulator is digging in for a fight over data transparency after
being stopped from releasing information on drugs from two U.S.
companies by a court ruling.
Defeat for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the hands
of AbbVie and InterMune highlights a growing
battle between campaigners for more openness and companies which
fear it will harm their business.
The influential Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of
America lobby group said in a statement after Tuesday's ruling
that industry supported responsible data sharing but "the EMA's
current and proposed policies fail to respect these principles".
EMA Executive Director Guido Rasi believes the
pharmaceutical industry will be the loser in the long run if it
does not accept the need for greater transparency in the face of
mounting public distrust.
"If the court decides we have to stop the release of data, I
think that would be the worst possible boomerang for the
industry," he said in an interview.
"The most powerful weapon we have to tackle distrust is
transparency."
The EMA said it intended to appeal the interim ruling by the
European Union's general court preventing it from releasing
documents until a final decision is given.
The London-based watchdog has been on a collision course
with some drugmakers since deciding to lift the lid on
previously secret clinical trial data that is submitted by
companies as part of the application process for new medicines.
Since November 2010, the EMA has released nearly 2 million
pages of detailed clinical trial information - an approach it
says reflects growing public demands for more openness to ensure
that drugmakers cannot conceal adverse drug effects.
Its policy was challenged, however, by both AbbVie and
InterMune, which sought an injunction in cases relating to
requests for the release of data about their drugs.
In the case of AbbVie, information had been sought about its
rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling
medicine. One of those seeking the data was UCB, a
rival Belgian drug company.
The InterMune case also related to information sought by a
potential competitor.
An AbbVie spokeswoman said the U.S. company supported
transparency of clinical research for the benefit of patients,
but was concerned that commercially confidential information
contained in EMA filings could help competitors.
Ben Goldacre, co-founder of the AllTrials campaign for data
disclosure and author of "Bad Pharma", a book criticising the
industry, said the interim ruling was a "disgrace".
"Forcing them (the EMA) to hide this information is nothing
short of absurd," he said.
SYSTEMATIC RELEASE
The EMA plans to step up transparency further by
establishing a process for the release of full clinical trial
data, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2014.
The agency is currently consulting on how exactly to publish
the data proactively - an initiative that Rasi said would take
account of the views of all concerned parties, including
pharmaceutical companies.
Some industry executives fear full transparency will
undermine incentives for future investment by releasing data
that has been generated in trials paid for by companies and
effectively helping rivals.
But Rasi said such issues could be addressed by appropriate
"rules of engagement", including measures to prevent those
groups who receive data from unfairly exploiting the information
to undermine commercial data exclusivity rights.
Similar rules would also ensure that patient confidentiality
was not compromised, he added.
Public distrust of drug companies and the regulatory
authorities that police them has grown in recent years,
following a series of scandals over the safety of drugs such as
Merck & Co's now withdrawn painkiller Vioxx and
GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) diabetes pill Avandia.
The decision by the EMA to opt for greater openness comes at
a time of rising demands for transparency, with the British
Medical Journal and others raising concerns that too many drugs
are approved on the basis of selective evidence.
The EMA's stance has triggered varied responses from
drugmakers.
While AbbVie and InterMune opted for court proceedings, GSK
said last year it would routinely release patient-level data
from its trials.
Roche this month agreed to hand over data from all
clinical trials of its best-selling flu drug Tamiflu to a group
of outside researchers after a four-year fight.