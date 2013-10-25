BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 17 pct to 25 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
LONDON Oct 25 European regulators have recommended approval of Swiss firm Actelion's new pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit and a novel antidepressant called Brintellix from Denmark's Lundbeck .
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
* Q2 EBITDA SEK 167,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)