BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp director R. Brad Martin buys 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26
* Chesapeake Energy director R. Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26 at $5.26/share - SEC filing
LONDON May 31 European regulators have recommended approval of a new drug from Celgene for patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has worsened after being treated with other cancer drugs.
Friday's green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for pomalidomide follows an approval for the drug in the United States in February.
Aegerion's Lojuxta also won a positive opinion for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
In addition, the EMA said its experts had completed a review of new data on the possible cancer risk with Sanofi's insulin drug Lantus and had concluded that it did not show an increased risk of tumours.
ATHENS, May 31 Greece has received interest for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in two sites off the island of Crete from a consortium of Exxon Mobil, France's Total and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum , the energy ministry said on Wednesday.