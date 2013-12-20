U.S. taxable-bond funds reel in cash for 17th straight week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 5 Investors amped up their bets on the fixed-income market during the latest week, adding cash to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds for the 17th straight week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The move into U.S.-based bond funds, which has lasted more than a year, comes despite a risk of rising U.S. interest rates and as the Federal Reserve incubates a plan to cut its cache of bond holdings this year. Fixed-income