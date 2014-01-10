LONDON Jan 10 European regulators have
recommended suspending a popular bone-building drug made by
unlisted French firm Servier because of the risk of serious
heart problems and blood clots.
The European Medicines Agency had already restricted the use
of Protelos - also known as Osseor or strontium ranelate - last
April but its pharmacovigilance committee said on Friday the
drug should no longer be used to treat osteoporosis at all.
The move follows an analysis which found that for every
1,000 patient-years there were four more cases of serious heart
problems, including heart attacks, and four more cases of blood
clots among patients taking the drug than those on placebo.
The recommendation will now be sent to the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is
expected to issue a final opinion at its Jan. 20-23 meeting.
