May 22 The European Medicines Agency confirmed
on Friday its recommendation to suspend a number of medicines
that were granted EU approval based on clinical studies
conducted at Indian firm GVK Biosciences' facility in Hyderabad,
India.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
said a re-examination of the medicines, prompted by a request
from marketing authorisation holders for seven of the drugs,
revealed that concerns about the reliability of the clinical
studies remained. (bit.ly/1Gtwppd)
About 700 pharmaceutical forms and strengths of medicines
studied at the Hyderabad site remain recommended for suspension,
the agency said.
One medicine included in the re-examination is no longer
recommended for suspension as concerns about studies had been
addressed, the agency said.
Europe's drug regulator recommended suspension of the
medicines in January, a month after France, Germany, Belgium and
Luxembourg suspended the sale of 25 generic drugs that were
approved based on trials conducted by GVK Biosciences.
These included drugs made by Mylan NV and Abbott
Laboratories, as well as large Indian companies such as
Lupin Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
GVK Biosciences said last month that India may approach the
World Trade Organisation (WTO) if the EU did not reconsider its
suspension.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)