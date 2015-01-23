BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
LONDON Jan 23 Europe's drug regulator said on Friday it had recommended the suspension of a number of drugs which were approved on the basis of clinical studies conducted at GVK Biosciences in Hyderabad, India.
The European Medicines Agency said the recommendation was based on findings from an inspection that raised concerns about how GVK conducted studies at the Hyderabad site on behalf of the pharmaceutical companies.
The move follows a similar decision from state regulators in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg in December to suspend the marketing approval of 25 generic drugs due to concerns over the quality of data from clinical trials conducted by the Indian firm.
