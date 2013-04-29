LONDON, April 29 EU drugs regulators have recommended suspending use of all tetrazepam-containing medicines following reports of serious skin reactions, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday.

Tetrazepam belong to a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines and is used in several European Union countries to treat conditions such as back and neck pain and spasticity.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ben Hirschler)