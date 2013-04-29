BRIEF-Precision System Science completes issue of new shares through private placement
* Says it completed issue of 2.3 million shares, and raised 858.6 million yen on May 31
LONDON, April 29 EU drugs regulators have recommended suspending use of all tetrazepam-containing medicines following reports of serious skin reactions, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday.
Tetrazepam belong to a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines and is used in several European Union countries to treat conditions such as back and neck pain and spasticity.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ben Hirschler)
* Says it completed issue of 2.3 million shares, and raised 858.6 million yen on May 31
ZURICH, May 31 Novartis warned on Wednesday that price pressure on its generics drugs in the United States has intensified in the second quarter, cutting into its Sandoz division's sales growth in the world's largest healthcare market.