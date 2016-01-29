(Adds dropped word "not" in paragraph 4 quote; fixes media slug
WARSAW Jan 29 Poland does not support
"emergency brake" proposals that could help curb immigration
from other European Union states to Britain, Foreign Minister
Witold Waszczykowski said on Friday.
Sources have told Reuters the European Union was offering
Britain a plan under which any member that could convince EU
governments its welfare system was under excessive strain would
have the right to deny benefits to new workers arriving from
other EU countries for up to four years.
Asked about the proposal, Waszczykowski told a news
conference:
"No, Poland does not accept this mechanism. It will not
accept a mechanism that denies social benefits to Poles living
in the European Union."
Commenting on Poland's ongoing negotiations with the U.S. on
a $5 billion tender for Raytheon's Patriot missile
defence system, Waszczykowski said: "Today everything points
towards Poland having to reopen the tender for a missile
defence, and we'll talk again with several countries."
